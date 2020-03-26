Most mini EVs built in China for the Chinese market quite often so badly designed that it makes us laugh out loud at the mere sight of them. This one, however, looks like a square little puppy on (tiny) wheels, prompting an 'aww,' instead of the usual 'eww.'

It was created by SAIC-GM-Wuling, a joint venture that’s one of the largest manufacturer of microcars in China. This new pint-sized EV has 27 horsepower, it’s rear-wheel drive and has two battery pack options: 9.2 kWh and 13.8 kWh.

Believe it or not, in spite of the fact that it’s just 2.9 meters (114.7 inches) long and rides on a 1.9-meter (75-inch) wheelbase, it’s actually a four-seater. However, we doubt it’s particularly spacious for rear passengers and we also imagine it has little room for cargo.

However, for a cheap all-electric city runabout, it’s actually not bad. How cheap is it going to be? Well, we don’t know right now, but this joint venture specializes in producing vehicles that cost between the equivalent of $5,000 to $10,000, so this new city EV will cost somewhere in between.