Tesla has significantly expanded the production and overall sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y in August, reaching a new all-time record.

The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Reuters, Moneyball and Chinese media) has increased 275% year-over-year to 44,264 units.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

Tesla Giga Shanghai operates at its highest ever level, reaching 1,000 Model Y per day, according to recent reports. The company recently has shown its entire production process in Shanghai - see video here.

In the New Energy Vehicle market, only BYD was higher than Tesla (above 60,000).

As Tesla was focused on exports, the local sales of the Model 3/Model Y in China were relatively low at 12,885, but up 9% year-over-year and better than in July. Because this year the lineup consists of two models, we would expect more.

The final month of the third quarter - September - will give us a better view of the local demand, because most of the cars produced in July/August were for export.

The local demand might be high as well, especially after Tesla introduced the Standard Range version of the Model Y.

Let's now take a look at the export numbers. In August, the number increased to 31,379.

No other New Energy Vehicle manufacturer exports as many EVs as Tesla. SAIC is at 4,074, BYD at 781, while Aiways is at 103.

Unfortunately, at the moment we don't have sales and export data for individual Tesla models, but we guess that the Tesla Model Y share might be bigger than the Model 3 or at least pretty substantial.