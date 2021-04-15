Ford has announced that, as far as China is considered, its electric cars will be sold directly, through a dedicated direct sales network, supplemented by the one-stop "Everything Online" system.

The first model on the market will be the Mustang Mach-E, produced locally by the Changan Ford joint venture.

"In order to compete as a challenger and breakthrough in electrification, Ford China established its BEV Division dedicated to R&D, manufacture, sales and user experience of Ford electric vehicles in the country. Mustang Mach-E is also the first product launched by the new BEV Division." "Ford is focused on the future and will adopt a direct sales network to expand across 20 major cities nationwide in 2021 to serve users directly." "Leveraging its existing dealer resources, Ford will offer an enhanced one-stop "Everything Online" experience which includes service appointments, pickup and delivery of cars."

Prices

The prices of the four MIC Mustang Mach-E versions will start at RMB 265,000-379,900 ($40,626-$58,242) and the company is ready to accept pre-orders now:

All versions, including the top-of-the-line Mustang Mach-E GT, will be produced locally.

"The Mustang Mach-E GT First Edition is based on GT models and features the exclusive GT Grabber Blue, Stunning interior design details with 20-inch all-aluminum chrome hub and dual motor. Mustang Mach-E joins the 3-secs 0-60mph club with a maximum power output of 359 kW. The full series of Mustang Mach-E comes in customized track-tested Pirelli P Zero series and Goodyear Eagle Touring series tires. All front wheels are using Brembo aluminum 4-piston brake calipers."

Partnership with State Grid and NIO

One of the most interesting things about Ford's EV expansion in China is the partnership, related to charging services, with State Grid and NIO.

Ford's customers will get app-based access to nationwide charging network, including:

State Grid : "over 300,000 high-quality public charging piles, of which 160,000 are fast charging, in more than 340 cities across the country through an exclusive APP"

NIO: nationwide fast-charging network

A nice thing to have is also the Plug&Charge functionality (no need to use a mobile app.), which will be available at 45,000 fast charging piles.