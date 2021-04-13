The beginning of the year 2021 in China was exceptionally successful for Tesla, which notes record sales results for the Made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y.

According to the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), via Moneyball, the number of 69,631 new Tesla cars insured in the first quarter is one of the highest among premium brands.

The first three brands are still quite far away, but at this point, Tesla is the best of the rest in terms of volume.

Number of new cars insured in Q1 2021 and average price:

Mercedes-Benz - 222,513, average - 434,200 RMB BMW - 221,809, average - 400,900 RMB Audi - 197,005, average - 328,3,000 RMB Tesla - 69,631, average - 276,000 RMB Lexus - 60,571, average - 393,700 RMB Cadillac - 58,655, average - 269,300 RMB Hongqi - 54,115, average - 214,200 RMB Volvo - 43,652, average - 324,100 RMB Range Rover - 21,171, average - 593,700 RMB Porsche - 20,777, average - 789,400 RMB NIO - 19,844, average - 428,000 RMB Lincoln - 19,520, average - 375,300 RMB MINI - 8,079, average - 263,700 RMB Jaguar - 7,042, average - 286,800 RMB Infiniti - 4,926, average - 268,500 RMB

However, if we will compare the brands by the average price, Tesla is one of the most affordable on the list, at 276,000 RMB ($42,175). NIO is 55% higher at 428,000 RMB ($65,400).

Because of that, the total Tesla revenues might be still behind many other brands.

Tesla Model Y in March

The insurance data from CATARC reveals us also that the Tesla Model Y - thanks to its new record sales in March - is the top electric crossover/SUV in China.

Moreover, we can see a few interesting results like BMW iX3 (1,526) way above Mercedes-Benz EQC (557) or newly launched Volkswagen ID.4X (495):

Tesla Model Y - 10,140 NIO ES6 - 2,960 NIO EC6 - 2,484 Xpeng G3 - 1,955 Weima EX5 - 1,746 BMW iX3 - 1,526 NIO ES8 - 1,467 GAC Aion V - 1,052 Geely Geometry C - 959 Honda Everus VE1 - 748 BYD Yuan - 650 Mercedes-Benz EQC - 557 Volkswagen ID.4X - 495 SAIC Roewe Marvel R - 434 BYD Tang - 431

The "Q1" in the table is probably wrong (should be "March", we guess):