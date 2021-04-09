There is no shortage of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV buyers in China and March has just brought us another monthly sales record.

According to the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, via Moneyball, 39,745 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV were sold last month. With results like that and more than 80,000 units sold in Q1, there is no other EV that can match it in China.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - March 2021

The production, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), exceeded 40,000 (40,084), while the wholesale shipments of all SAIC-GM-Wuling's EVs stand at 41,491.

New Macaron version

Most recently, the SAIC-GM-Wuling has introduced a nicer, better equipped and slightly more expensive (by about a third) version of the vehicle, called "Macaron."

Its starts at 37,600 yuan ($5,737) in the case of a 9.3 kWh battery version, and 43,600 yuan ($6,653) in the case of a 13.9 kWh battery version.

Demand for this new trim seems to be high as the Chinese media reports over 10,000 orders within 24 hours from opening the order books and more than 36,000 after two weeks.

The future of this model might be pretty big, as most recently we saw a separate version that has appeared in Europe.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: