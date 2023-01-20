The BMW Group reports 651,798 global vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 10.6 percent less than a year ago. In 2022, the company delivered nearly 2.4 million units - that's roughly 120,000 or 4.8 percent less than in 2021.

The overall Q4 and 2022 results:

BMW: 566,826 (up 11.0%) and 2.1 million (down 5.1%)

Mini: 83,652 (up 8.2%) and 292,923 (down 3.0%)

BMW Group Automotive: 651,798 (up 10.6%) and nearly 2.4 million (down 4.8%)

The company explains that 2022 was "a year in which all industries faced headwinds from supply bottlenecks, China’s pandemic lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. The main impact was felt in the first six months of the year, with deliveries down compared to the previous year. Sales increasingly picked up in the second half of 2022."

During the recent quarter, BMW Group significantly increased its plug-in electric car sales. The total volume exceeded 150,000, which is an increase of 56 percent year-over-year and a new quarterly record.

Not only that, but close to one in four new vehicles (23 percent) were rechargeable, and the majority of plug-ins were all-electric for the second consecutive quarter. The trend of electrification is clear, and both the volume and the momentum are now on the BEV side.

BMW and Mini plug-in car sales worldwide – Q4 2022

BEVs: 87,560 (up 98%) and 13.5% share

PHEVs: 62,951 (up 20%) and 9.7% share

Total plug-ins: 150,511 (up 56%) and 23.1% share

The next graph shows how big jump has been made in the Q4:

In 2022, the BMW Group sold 433,795 plug-in electric cars (up 32 percent year-over-year), including 215,755 BEVs (up 108 percent year-over-year).

It's very important to note that just like in Q4, all-electric car sales doubled in 2022. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids were below the 2021 level.

Plug-in car sales YTD:

BEVs: 215,755 (up 108%) and 9.0% share

PHEVs: 218,040 (down 3%) and 9.1% share

Total plug-ins: 433,795 (up 32%) and 18.1% share

The German manufacturer announced that its next target is to achieve BEV share of 15 percent in 2023. Considering 9 percent and 215,755 units in 2022, we are probably talking about more than 350,000 BEVs (up at least by two thirds year-over-year).

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales said:

“Our strong product line-up is the best response to a challenging environment – and enabled us to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles again in 2022. We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models,”.

Cumulatively, BMW Group delivered more than 500,000 all-electric cars globally.

Plug-in car sales by brand

If we get into the details, it turns out that the BMW brand sold 172,011 all-electric cars last year, while MINI sold 43,744.

For MINI, the Mini Cooper SE happened to be the best-selling Mini model variant, responsible for 21 percent of all Mini sales globally.

BEV/PHEV sales YTD:

BMW: 372,956 (up 35.6%)

BEVs: 172,011

PHEVs: 200,945

BEVs: 172,011 PHEVs: 200,945 Mini: 60,839 (up 14.3%)

BEVs (fully-electric Cooper SE): 43,744 (up 25.5%)

PHEVs: 17,095

BEVs (fully-electric Cooper SE): 43,744 (up 25.5%) PHEVs: 17,095 BMW Group Automotive: 433,795 (up 32%)

BEVs: 215,755 (up 108%)

PHEVs: 218,040 (down 3%)

BMW and Mini global BEV car sales – Q4 2022

This year is expected to be even more electrifying with a few new model launches. BMW intends to introduce the BMW i5, Rolls-Royce the pure battery-electric Spectre. Mini will unveil two fully-electric models of the new Mini family, including the all-electric Mini Countryman.

Details: