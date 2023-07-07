Mercedes-Benz announced today that it will integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its electric vehicle line-up in North America starting in 2025.

The company itself noted that it is the first German OEM to sign-up to implement NACS charging inlet into its new electric vehicles. In June, we reported that Mercedes-Benz was considering a switch to NACS, but it was unofficial at the time.

Before the switch will happen, Mercedes-Benz intends to offer NACS to Combined Charging System (CCS1) adapters in 2024 to gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Supercharging stations across North America.

"Mercedes-Benz will be the first German OEM to implement NACS ports into its new electric vehicles starting in 2025. As part of a phased transition, Mercedes-Benz will initially offer an adapter that enables the company’s existing CCS BEVs to charge seamlessly on the NACS network from 2024 onwards."

The agreement between Mercedes-Benz and Tesla mirrors the other ones, announced by Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Volvo, and Polestar, as the industry is moving towards NACS charging connector, which will become an SAE NACS standard in the near future.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Network

Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz does not resign from its plan to establish its own High-Power Charging Network.

The plan is to offer more than 2,000 Charging Hubs (more than 10,000 individual stalls) in North America, Europe, China, and other core markets by the end of the decade. The number includes 400 Charging Hubs (over 2,500 chargers in North America).

The first ones in North America will be opened before the end of 2023 (in Q4) and ultimately will be equipped with both CCS1 and NACS plugs.

Mercedes-Benz also announced that its own fast charging network will be universally open to electric vehicles for all brands.

If we believe the concept image, Mercedes-Benz's charging stations will offer a pull-through layout and a roof, most likely combined with some additional infrastructure.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Network

