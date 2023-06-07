Volvo hosted an event in Italy this week, during which it officially unveiled the all-new EX30 electric crossover. The automaker also noted that it will bring a Cross Country variant of the EX30 to market next year, and pre-orders will open as soon as it officially debuts.

Volvo has been electrifying many models in its lineup for years. At a point, it seemed you could get just about any vehicle the company sold, and fit it with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. While most of those PHEVs still exist, Volvo is now diving more headfirst into its future EV plans.

The Swedish automaker has chosen simple and easy-to-understand names for its next generation of electric vehicles. Rather than offering an XC40 and calling the electric version the XC40 Electric, it will use EX for the SUVs going forward. So, the EX30 is a small electric crossover and the EX90 is a much larger, three-row electric SUV, about the size of the Volvo XC90.

Gallery: 2025 Volvo EX30 Cross Country

At any rate, the EX30 Cross Country will get a similar treatment to what we've seen from Volvo in the past, though possibly a higher ride height and more essential cladding above the wheels. We don't really have anything to compare it to yet, since Volvo has never produced a fully electric Cross Country model. More interestingly, this will be the first Volvo SUV to get the variant.

According to Autoblog, Volvo says the EX30 Cross Country will have front, rear, and side skid plates. It will also wear decorative panels at the front and back, exclusive Cross Country badging, a Swedish flag, and 19-inch black wheels. Volvo will also offer 18-inch wheels with more off-road-ready rubber.

Volvo hasn't shared any information about the EX30 Cross Country's powertrain. It will likely be a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, which is available in the EX30. If it mirrored the EX30 Twin Motor Performance, it would make 422 horsepower and deliver an estimated range of 265 miles using a 69-kilowatt-hour battery pack. We'll have to wait and see what Volvo decides.

Volvo hasn't shared when it plans to begin delivering EX30 Cross Country models, but it did confirm that production should begin before the end of 2024.