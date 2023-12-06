Volvo Cars USA reports that its car sales in the United States increased in November by 26% year-over-year to 11,671. During the first eleven months of the year, sales amounted to 115,092 (up almost 27% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, Volvo's plug-in electric car sales increased by only 10% year-over-year to 3,038 units, which is a steady volume in the past three months. Because of that, the share of rechargeable cars out of the brand's total volume amounted to 26% (down from nearly 30% a year ago).

The total Volvo Recharge sales include 840 all-electric cars (surprisingly down 22% year-over-year) and 2,198 plug-in hybrid car sales (up 19% year-over-year).

However, Mike Cottone, President, Volvo Car USA and Canada remains confident in 100% all-electric future of the brand: "Each month, we continue to see strong demand from our customers for our Recharge models. As we near the end of the year, we are confident that the demand for our Recharge vehicles will bring the company to being fully electric by 2030, especially with EX30 and EX90 joining our line up next year.”

Volvo plug-in car sales last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 840 (down 22%) and 7.2% share

PHEVs: 2,198 (up 30%) and 18.8% share

Total Recharge: 3,038 (up 10%) and 26% share

Volvo Recharge sales in the U.S. - November 2023

So far this year, Volvo sold over 32,000 plug-in electric cars in the U.S., which is roughly 28% of the total volume. BEVs alone represent 11%.

Volvo plug-in car sales year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 12,923 (up 109%) and 11.2% share

PHEVs: 19,502 (up 5%) and 16.9% share

Total Recharge: 32,425 (up 31%) and 28.2% share

The volume of all-electric cars more than doubled, while plug-in hybrids are barely growing this year, nonetheless, PHEVs are still in the majority of Volvo Recharge sales.

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, the total volume amounted to 27,909 (27.4 percent of the total volume). This year is already better than 2022.

Volvo's all-electric lineup currently consists of two models—Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge - see the 2024 model year overview here.

In the future, Volvo's BEV lineup will be expanded by the all-new Volvo EX90 model and the Volvo EX30, which will start at an MSRP of $36,245. Most recently, the company announced an all-electric MPV—the Volvo EM90.