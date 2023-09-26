The Polestar 3 electric mid-size SUV was unveiled in October 2022, but its market debut is still many months away. For the US market, production of the Polestar 3 at Volvo Cars' plant in South Carolina will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

US deliveries of the Polestar 3 are estimated to begin in the second quarter of 2024, according to the brand's local online configurator. This likely means the vehicle will arrive stateside for the 2025 model year.

The good news is development of the Polestar 3 is nearing completion. According to the company, the electric SUV recently completed two weeks of extreme hot weather testing in the United Arab Emirates.

After the Polestar 3 enjoyed its global dynamic debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, prototypes were shipped to the UAE in August with a development team of engineers. Their mission was to fine-tune the climate system in one of the hottest environments on the planet.

Gallery: Polestar 3 extreme hot weather testing in UAE

6 Photos

The Polestar 3 prototypes were driven in the urban metropolises of Abu Dhabi and Dubai and in the deserts surrounding them in temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius).

The company says this was one of several extreme weather tests that Polestar cars undergo during development.

"The Polestar 3 development and testing program is progressing well, and I expect production to start in Q1 2024. Polestar 3 is at the start of its journey and customers can now visit our retail locations around the world to see its great proportions and sit in its exclusive and innovative interior," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Polestar has already shipped three prototype display cars to be shown to customers in selected Polestar Space across 27 markets. These vehicles will be followed by test drive cars in 2024.

The Polestar 3 is already available to order online for a fully refundable $1,000 deposit. US prices starts from $85,300 for the Long range Dual motor and $91,300 for the Long range Dual motor with Performance pack. Both prices include a $1,400 destination fee but exclude any potential incentives, such as the $7,500 federal tax credit the Polestar 3 should be eligible for.