The Polestar 2 is an aesthetically pleasing electric liftback sedan with solid range and impressive performance. However, all that glitters isn't a sales success. In early 2023, Polestar had a sales goal of 80,000 units, but by the end of the year, the Swedish automaker had only managed 54,600 deliveries. Sure, a lot of this was based on the 3 SUV's software struggles, which hindered deliveries, but we'd argue the Polestar 2 is also losing its competitive edge. Noticing this, Polestar is now offering a big discount on the EV sports sedan.

The 2024 Polestar 2 was priced at $51,300 in rear-wheel-drive guise or $56,700 with all-wheel-drive. With Polestar's latest incentive, though, both models now run $49,200—a $2,100 discount for the Single Motor and $7,500 off the Dual Motor. This makes the Polestar 2 Dual Motor significantly more affordable, but is it enough? While the base BMW i4 starts at $53,195, $3,995 more than the Polestar, competitors like the Model 3 are significantly less expensive.

That said, the Polestar 2 is still a handsome sedan with excellent driving dynamics. Offering up to 455 horsepower or 320 miles of range, depending on trim, the Polestar 2 makes few compromises. Plus, the second Polestar has respectable tech integration like sit-to-start and Amazon Prime Video built into the infotainment system. But it's still a pricey car, even with the incentive. So should you consider one with the latest discount?

The Polestar 2: On Paper

The Polestar 2 uses the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, designed by a subsidiary of Geely and also used in the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharges. The Polestar 2 currently comes with either a 78- or an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack, with 155 and 205-kilowatt maximum DC fast charging rates, respectively. The smaller battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 34 minutes, and the larger one requires only 28 minutes. The rear-wheel-drive Polestar comes with the 82-kilowatt-hour pack, and the all-wheel-drive versions feature the smaller one.

The Single Motor can travel 320 miles on a full charge, while the Dual Motor can cover 276 miles. Opt for the Performance package, and the Dual Motor's range drops to 247 miles. The Single Motor makes an admirable 299 horsepower, delivering a zero-to-sixty time of 5.9 seconds. The all-wheel-drive version boosts that figure to 421 horsepower, cutting the acceleration time to 4.3 seconds. The Performance ups the horsepower to 455 and can race to sixty in 4.1 seconds.

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: 320 miles of range and 299 horsepower

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: 276 miles of range and 421 horsepower

2024 Polestar 2 Performance Pack: 247 miles of range and 455 horsepower

Those are solid numbers. But when it comes to standard features, the Polestar disappoints. The rear-wheel-drive version doesn't include the Pilot or Plus package as standard, meaning the base model has many missing features. The Pilot package runs $2,000 and includes a heat pump, adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist and LED fog lights. The $2,200 Plus package includes upgraded seats, phone-as-a-key functionality, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof and a 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system. Those who select the Plus package can opt for the $4,000 Nappa upgrade, which adds sustainably sourced ventilated Nappa leather seats.

In other words, the base trim Polestar 2 misses out on basic ADAS features, doesn't have a heat pump, and comes with cloth seats. That said, the once-pricier all-wheel-drive version (now offered for the same price as the Single Motor) includes the $2,000 Pilot package as standard. But still, when the $40,630 Tesla Model 3 comes with a solid audio system, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, a glass roof, and impressive tech integration as standard, the Polestar 2's steep price is difficult to justify.

Polestar 2: The Discount

The Polestar 2's discounted prices aren't necessarily bad, but the influx of competitive offerings means these incentives feel diluted. Buyers cross-shopping the Polestar 2 might consider the Ioniq 6. It's not quite a luxury car, but it also doesn't come with a luxury price tag. With Hyundai's latest incentive, buyers can secure a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD for $1,935 less than the starting price of the discounted Polestar 2. That top-end model may not be quite as refined as the Polestar, but it includes remote parking assist, a sunroof, ventilated seats, a Bose audio system, and Hyundai's Level 2 Highway Driving Assist system.

Incentivized Pricing:

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: $49,200

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: $49,200

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance: $64,400

Competitive Offerings:

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD: $36,065

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD: $39,565

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD: $38,865

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD: $42,365

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD: $43,765

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD: $47,265

2024 Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive: $40,630

2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor: $47,630

2024 BMW i4 eDrive35: $53,195

2024 BMW i4 eDrive40: $58,295

2024 BMW i4 xDrive40: $62,595

If you care for leasing instead of buying, Polestar has some lease offers, too. The cheapest lease deal is $349 monthly for 27 months, with $5,349 due at signing. This is in line with or better than most other automakers. The BMW i4 eDrive35 costs $499 per month for 36 months, with $4,599 due at signing. Buyers can score a mid-level Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD for $363 a month for 36 months, with $4,999 due at signing. The 2024 Tesla Model 3 costs $329 monthly for 36 months, with $4,500 due at signing.

Lease Deal

2024 Polestar 2 Dual Motor: $349 per month for 27 months with $5,349 due at signing

Verdict: Is The Discounted Polestar 2 Worth It?

While this is a significant discount for the Polestar 2, it's not necessarily a screaming deal. Hyundai is also discounting the Ioniq 6 by $7,500, though it starts at $43,565 instead of $51,300, meaning the percentage off is greater. Moreover, Polestar 2s are known to depreciate substantially, so if your eyes are set on the Swedish sedan, buying used is the most financially advantageous route. If you're dead set on a new car, the refreshed Tesla Model 3 is less expensive and offers plenty of luxury features that cost extra in the Polestar, like ventilated seats.

Polestar is continuing this offer through February 29th, 2024.