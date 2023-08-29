The 2024 Polestar 2 brings quite noticeable range and efficiency gains over the 2023 model year, thanks to the new powertrain and battery pack.

In today's post, we will take a closer look at each configuration and check out the differences compared to the 2023 model year. Overall, many of the changes mirror the ones that we already saw in the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge/C40 Recharge (see EPA report here).

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor

The 2024 entry-level version of the Polestar 2 is significantly different than the previous edition. That's because of the new rear-wheel drive powertrain, based on a new, 220-kilowatt electric motor, which replaces the outgoing front-wheel drive powertrain (170-kW motor). The switch from FWD to RWD is welcome by car enthusiasts. It also improves performance, as the 0-60 miles per hour time is now 5.9 seconds, compared to 7.0 seconds previously. The efficiency of the new motor is also better than before.

The second most important thing is the use of a new 82-kilowatt-hour battery (instead of a 78-kWh battery), which means a few kWh of additional energy. Additionally, charging capabilities improved and now a 10-80 percent recharge is possible within 28 minutes at up to 205 kilowatts (it was 35 minutes at up to 155 kW in the 2023MY).

Thanks to a bigger battery and a more efficient electric motor, the base Polestar 2 for the very first time joined the 300+ mile club. The EPA Combined range is 320 miles in the case of the 19-inch wheel version. That's 50 miles or 18.5 percent more than 270 miles in the previous version.

There is also a 20-inch option, which cuts the range to 307 miles, which is still a pretty good result.

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 19-inch: 320 miles

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 20-inch: 307 miles

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor (19-inch) is 115 MPGe: 293 watt-hours per mile.

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor

In the case of the Dual Motor, all-wheel drive Polestar 2, there is a new powertrain with a power output of up to 310 kW, compared to 300 kW previously. It's more efficient and offers a bit better acceleration - 0-60 mph time is 4.3 seconds, compared to 4.5 seconds previously.

The battery pack remains the same at 78 kilowatt-hours, which makes us think that maybe it will be replaced with a new one at a later point (maybe next year). This battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge in 34 minutes at up to 155 kW.

The EPA Combined range of the Dual Motor Polestar 2 is 276 miles - 16 miles or 6.2 percent more than before. If one selects the optional 20-inch wheels, the range decreases a bit to 266 miles.

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor 19-inch: 276 miles

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor 20-inch: 266 miles

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor (19-inch) is 106 MPGe: 318 watt-hours per mile.

Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor Perf Pack

The top-of-the-line 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor with Performance pack option is equipped with a 335-kW powertrain (compared to 350-kW previously), but it has a better acceleration time. 0-60 mph takes just 4.1 seconds, according to the specs, while previously it was 4.2 seconds.

The battery pack remains the same at 78-kWh, so there are no real efficiency or range gains. Actually, the range is lower than before (247 miles vs. 260 miles).

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Perf. pack 20-inch: 247 miles

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Perf. pack (20-inch) is 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi watt-hours per mile.

Below, we attached all of the EPA ratings:

2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 19-inch

2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 320 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi

124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi

2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 20-inch

2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi

2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 19-inch

2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 276 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 20-inch

2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 266 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor Perf Pack 20-inch

2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor Perf Pack 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 247 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

Overall, the 2024 Polestar 2 appears to be better than ever and definitely very competitive spec-wise, especially in the case of the rear-wheel-drive version.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19-inch FWD 78 270 mi 7.0 100 mph 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19-inch AWD 78 260 mi 4.5 127 mph 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor Perf Pack 20-inch AWD 78 260 mi 4.2 127 mph 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor BST edition 270 21-inch AWD 78 247 mi 4.5 127 mph 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor BST edition 230 21-inch AWD 78 247 mi* 4.2 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 19-inch RWD 82 320 mi 5.9 127 mph 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 20-inch RWD 82 307 mi 5.9 127 mph 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 19-inch AWD 78 276 mi 4.3 127 mph 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 20-inch AWD 78 266 mi 4.3 127 mph 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor Perf Pack 20-inch AWD 78 247 mi 4.1 127 mph

* according to Polestar

Prices

Prices of the 2024 Polestar 2 are slightly higher than a year ago. The entry-level version has an MSRP of $49,900 ($1,500 more compared to $48,400 in 2023MY), but considering the better performance, the value proposition appears to be better.

The Dual Motor version starts at $55,300 (compared to $51,900 previously). That's a $3,400 difference. Taking into consideration that the battery is still the same as before, it's hard to say that the offer improved.

The Performance configuration starts at $63,000 - significantly higher ($5,600) than before.

The Polestar 2, as all imported models, does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be available through leasing.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19-inch $48,400 +$1,400 N/A $49,800 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19-inch $51,900 +$1,400 N/A $53,300 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor Perf Pack 20-inch $57,400 +$1,400 N/A $58,800 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor BST edition 270 21-inch $75,500 +$1,400 N/A $76,900 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor BST edition 230 21-inch $80,900 +$1,400 N/A $82,300 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 19-inch $49,900 +$1,400 N/A $51,300 2024 Polestar 2 LR Single Motor 20-inch $51,200 +$1,400 N/A $52,600 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 19-inch $55,300 +$1,400 N/A $56,700 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor 20-inch $56,600 +$1,400 N/A $58,000 2024 Polestar 2 LR Dual Motor Perf Pack 20-inch $63,000 +$1,400 N/A $64,400

The destination charge remains the same at $1,400 for all versions.

Gallery: 2024 Polestar 2