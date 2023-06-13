Polestar has announced US pricing and availability for the 2024 Polestar 2, which has received significant updates including subtle styling tweaks, more range, new motors, enhanced performance, and increased standard equipment.

The 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor starts at $51,300, while the Long Range Dual Motor variant has is priced from $56,700 – both prices include a $1,400 destination fee. This means both models are more expensive than their predecessors, by $1,500 for the RWD version and $3,400 for the AWD version. However, they bring plenty of updates for the money.

As with the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge, both Polestar 2 variants feature next-generation electric motors and inverters that are said to offer increases in both efficiency and performance.

The single-motor variant is now rear-wheel drive, powered by a new permanent magnet motor and silicon carbide inverter. The new motor has a power output of 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and maximum torque of 361 pound-feet (489 Newton-meters).

Those represent significant increases of 68 hp (50 kW) and 118 lb-ft (160 Nm) over the FWD model it replaces. As a result, the 2024 Polestar 2 Single Motor is quicker, covering the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.9 seconds (an improvement of 1.1 seconds).

The rear-wheel-drive Polestar 2 also gains a new, larger 82-kWh battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles – an increase of 50 miles over the predecessor model.

Gallery: 2024 Polestar 2

12 Photos

Moving on to the 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, it also sees powertrain updates in the form of two new electric motors offering more power, torque, and a rear-drive bias. The dual motor variant adopts the new rear motor and uses it as its primary drive source, supported on the front axle by a new asynchronous motor.

Together, the motors produce 415 hp (310 kW) and 546 lb-ft (739 Nm) – up from the original 402 hp (300 kW) and 487 lb-ft (659 Nm). This is said to result in vastly improved traction, greater overall efficiency, and higher performance. For example, the 0-60 mph sprint is now covered in 4.3 seconds.

The EPA-estimated range increases to 276 miles, a 16-mile improvement, even though this variant retains the same 78-kWh battery as its predecessor. For efficiency gains, the front motor can now be disengaged completely when not needed and reengaged when the driver wants more power.

In addition to the powertrain updates, the 2024 Polestar 2 also charges much faster at rates up to 205 kW DC – but only for the Single Motor model as the Dual Motor remains limited at 155 kW due to the older 78-kWh pack.

There's also more standard equipment for all variants, including Blind Spot Information System with steer assist, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, park assist sensors, 360-degree cameras, and auto-dimming door mirrors.

In addition, the Long Range Dual Motor Polestar 2 now comes with the Pilot Pack as standard, previously a $3,400 option. This includes Pilot Assist driver assistance aids, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Stop Assist, Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, and LED front fog lights with cornering function.

Polestar will begin customer deliveries in the US in August.