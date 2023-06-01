A new over-the-air (OTA) software update for the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback that adds a YouTube app on the car’s main infotainment screen, as well as other upgrades, started rolling out to owners across the world this morning.

After applying software version P2.9, Polestar 2 owners will be able to watch YouTube videos in the car, but only while parked.

The OTA update also comes with enhancements to the Range Assist and Apple CarPlay functions. With this latest software version, Range Assist will enable drivers to see more granular energy-consumption details in real-time and monitor the previous 20, 40, or 100 miles to see how they did in terms of efficiency.

Gallery: Polestar 2 OTA Software Update P2.9

3 Photos

Additionally, the projected range is now based on a revised algorithm that takes into account changes in environmental and other outside factors that affect efficiency, as opposed to the previous software version’s approach which utilized standard certified data to estimate the remaining driving range.

“We know how much our customers look forward to over-the-air upgrades and I am convinced this one will be well received, with notable new features and enhancements, said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “YouTube is great for entertainment while charging, and our updated Range Assistant app delivers more accurate predictions and supports an improved driving style. Bringing Apple Maps to the driver display is one of many important updates to Apple CarPlay in Polestar 2.”

Lastly, this new software update includes extended functionality for Apple CarPlay by integrating additional phone and media information on the home screen. Also, the steering wheel buttons can now be used to handle calls via CarPlay, and the driver screen can display calling information and Apple Maps.

Polestar sold nearly 10,000 Polestar 2 vehicles in the United States last year and around 51,000 units worldwide. For 2023, the Geely-owned EV manufacturer aims to sell 80,000 cars, mostly by increasing deliveries of the Polestar 2.

