Italian EV startup Aehra will unveil its second vehicle on June 16 at the Milano Monza Motor Show.

Following the Aehra SUV shown last year, the company is now preparing to unveil the all-electric Aehra Sedan model. The new vehicle is teased in a series of photos, revealing details of a sculpted bodywork that's said to take inspiration from from classical Italian design principles and nature.

The Aehra Sedan features flowing lines and muscular proportions, with the photos also offering a glimpse at the vehicle's dynamic front treatment, voluptuous side profile and elegantly tapered rear.

The electric luxury sedan features design characteristics that would typically be found on supercars, Aehra says. Some of these details can be spotted in the teaser images, such as the broad wheel arches, deployable rear spoiler, and aero-optimized digital side mirrors – very similar to those seen on the SUV.

It clearly shares many design features with the Aehra SUV, but it remains to be seen whether it will be more than just a lower version of the brand's first model. One thing is certain: it should have a lower drag coefficient than the SUV's impressive 0.21.

Gallery: 2026 Aehra Sedan

7 Photos

Interestingly, Aehra says the concept vehicle that will be shown on June 16 will be virtually identical with the production car that's expected to start deliveries in 2026.

"At AEHRA, we do not believe in creating unrepresentative concept cars, so when we unveil the new Sedan at the Milano Monza Moving Motor Show on June 16th, the car will look virtually identical to the final production model that will arrive in 2026." Filippo Perini, AEHRA Head of Design

Perini also said the Aehra Sedan utilizes advanced global engineering and pioneering recyclable carbon fiber composite material "to deliver an all-electric driving experience quite unlike anything on the road today."

The vehicle is based on the same flat EV architecture and mono-body principles of the Aehra SUV. Both models are on track to begin customer deliveries by 2026, the EV startup said, adding that it has "substantial private funding in place." Aehra previously said that production of the SUV would launch in 2025.

No specifications have been released so far, but the Sedan is likely to get the same tri-motor electric powertrain as the SUV, which boasts 800 horsepower and enables all-wheel drive. Aehra reportedly plans to put a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack in its vehicles.

The luxury EVs will be available in key markets including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.