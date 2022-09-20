Aehra is a startup based in Milan, Italy that brands itself a creator of Italian design-focused “ultra premium” electric vehicles and this is our first look at its debut model, a very sleek SUV-like vehicle that will be fully revealed next month. Even in these teaser renderings, though, we can still make out the shape of its body - which is not at all SUV-esque - and some design details, like the look of its light clusters.

We are not given a look at its wheels, though, but we are given a peek at one of the vehicle’s most striking features, its four (presumably electrically-operated) gullwing doors. The vehicle appears to have four converging LED bars with a similar design for both front and rear fascias, which means it doesn’t adopt the full-width light bar design that is very trendy these days.

Gallery: Aehra Previews Premium Electric SUV

5 Photos

The vehicle also doesn’t appear to have side rear-view mirrors, so we presume it will rely on cameras instead. We don’t know how close the vehicle we’ll get to see in October is to production, but given the fact that Aehra expects to have it on the market by 2025, it may very well just be a concept.

Pricing for this still unnamed high-riding EV is will be between $160,000 and $180,000 and Aehra says it is going after Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla owners. Its second model will be an equally sleek sedan, will have a similar flowing aesthetic, the work of a team led by Alessandro Serra, a former Lamborghini head of design.

Aehra plans to sell 15,000 to 25,000 vehicles per year once full production of the two models commences, although it has yet to announce which established automaker it will reach out to in order to build these vehicles. It does not intend to have its own manufacturing facilities, although this view would presumably change in the future if the company ended up being successful enough to be able to invest in its own factory.