Aehra is a startup that calls itself an “ultra premium” automaker and its first vehicle is this curvaceous SUV. It has to be one of the most dramatic design of any SUV on the market, with doors that open up, a very tapered shape and low-slung look that is actually pretty sporty.

The unnamed vehicle will sit on a 3-meter (118-inch), the same as a Lamborghini Urus or Lotus Eletre, and feature a supercar-like construction that will keep its weight down. According to Filippo Perini, Aehra’s design boss, they have

Shunned the conservative constraints that have encumbered all other car manufacturers in their approach to designing EV vehicles to date. Instead, we have taken a highly courageous approach. With the SUV, we have created a vehicle that goes far beyond the conventional standards set by the automotive industry for an SUV, and sets new benchmarks for style and comfort. We have used a monobody construction, which, while used widely in Italy in the past, is now normally reserved for supercars only

Gallery: Aehra SUV

19 Photos

The company says it used Computational Fluid Dynamics (or CFD) to create the electric SUV’s shape and that as a result it has excellent aerodynamic efficiency. No mention of the drag coefficient is made, though, or of any technical detail, for that matter. We currently don’t know how quick the vehicle will be, how big the battery is or any estimate regarding the range.

All we know is that Aehra plans to commence deliveries for this model in 2025, targeting important markets like Europe, China, North America or the Middle East. In February of next year, the company will show its second model, a sporty electric sedan, and the two vehicles would presumably go on sale at about the same time.

It wants to sell 20,000 - 25,000 of each annually around the world, although the company has yet to announce where exactly the vehicles will be built. Previously, Aehra said it would build its cars in Italy to take advantage of the country’s automotive craftsmanship tradition.