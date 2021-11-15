The Lamborghini Urus is a monster performance vehicle, and not just among SUVs, with its twin-turbo V8 engine pumping out 641 horsepower and a mountain of torque, 850 Nm (627 pound-feet). Most vehicles that go up against it in a drag race usually lose, if they are not modified to make more power than it, so what will happen when the lower-powered and heavier Audi RS E-Tron GT takes it on?

The RS E-Tron GT makes slightly less power, 637 horsepower and marginally less torque too, 830 Nm (612 pound-feet). What may make a difference in this drag race staged by Daniel Abt is the Audi’s extra weight - it weighs 2,420 kg (5,335 pounds), while the Lambo is about 200 kg (440 pounds) lighter.

Lamborghini quotes the Urus as being able to sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3 seconds, while the Audi is one tenth slower, with a claimed time of 3.1 seconds. On paper, this has to be one of the closest ICE vs EV drag race that we’ve ever seen and the real world result should reflect how close the performance of these two very different vehicles is.

Unsurprisingly, though, the EV still manages to score a victory over the big Lambo, sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) quicker than it by 0.2 seconds quicker and crossing the line in 11.42 seconds versus the Urus’ 11.53 seconds. This drag race reminds us that even with lower specs, an EV still tends to be quicker in a straight line compared to a similar ICE vehicle.