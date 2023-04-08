Polestar announced that its global electric car deliveries during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to approximately 12,000 units.

According to the company, that's nearly 26 percent more than a year ago, which means that in Q1 2022, the volume amounted to about 9,550 or so.

That's a noticeable but not very high growth rate. Polestar explains that there is a seasonality factor. Let's recall that in Q4 2022, the company was able to sell some 21,000 units.

Polestar BEV sales:

Q1: approximately 12,000 (up nearly 26% year-over-year)

Polestar Electric Car Sales - Q1 2023

* some data are estimated

For reference, in 2022, Polestar sold some 51,500 electric cars (up nearly 80 percent year-over-year). That's noticeably less than 65,000 units in the original target (lowered by 15,000 due to supply constraints).

In 2023, the company intends to sell about 80,000 electric cars, which would be close to 60 percent more than in 2022. However, to achieve such a goal, the average in the next three quarters must be above 22,000 (more than in the peak Q4 2022).

Later this year, the Polestar 2 model will be joined by the all-new Polestar 3, which will be produced in the United States. The Polestar 4 will be launched shortly.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath said:

“2023 is going to be another year of great progress for Polestar as we expand our portfolio and continue to grow our retail network. In addition to the significant upgrades we have made to Polestar 2, we expect to start production of our highly anticipated electric SUV Polestar 3 in the summer and we will shortly launch Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed,”.

Polestar's lineup is expected to consist of multiple BEV models in the coming years: