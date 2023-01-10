Polestar officially announced its global electric car sales results in the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year of 2022.

According to the company, in Q4, approximately 21,000 vehicles were delivered to customers, which is a new quarterly record (compared to 9,215 in Q3 and 21,200 in the first half of the year).

The preliminary estimate for the full-year global volume reached 51,500 - close to 80 percent more than a year ago (29,000 in 2021). In other words, the final result is even a bit higher than the initially reported 50,000 units.

50,000 sales was Polestar's target for 2022, after a downward revision from the original 65,000 units (reduced by 15,000 units or 23 percent).

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath said:

"I’m proud of the many milestones we achieved in 2022 and in particular the massive team effort that went into delivering our strongest quarter to date – surpassing our 50,000 global volumes target for the year."

2023 target - 80,000

Now, Polestar is focused on 2023. This year, the brand intends to raise the bar by nearly 60 percent and achieve 80,000 electric car sales - mostly the Polestar 2 with a small dose of the upcoming Polestar 3.

An interesting thing is that, according to Thomas Ingenlath, the company is working to improve its supply chain "to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2." It means that the production capacity in China, rather than demand, is the main limiting factor for the Polestar 2 model. That's a positive sign for the company, especially in such a challenging market situation around the world.

"We are now fully focused on 2023. There will be the usual quarterly variations, but I’m confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 4,"

Of course, we will continue to monitor the sales level of Polestar, just like any other electric car brand, to see how things progress.