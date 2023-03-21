Polestar has unveiled the BST edition 230, the second limited-edition version of the Polestar 2 after the BST edition 270.

Developed as part of its Polestar Engineered portfolio, the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 adopts the same chassis modifications as the original BST edition while focusing more on performance design details.

Those include the exclusive green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts, which are made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. Customers also have the choice of a Space black paint for the body, as well as an optional full-length body stripe available for either body color.

"Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colors, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways," says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. Other styling upgrades include the body color-painted sills and cladding and mirror caps in high gloss black.

Gallery: 2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230

38 Photos

The Polestar 2 BST edition 230 features a dual-motor electric powertrain that delivers a total of 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 501 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. This allows it to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 127 mph (205 kph).

But this limited-edition Polestar 2 is about more than just straight-line speed. The vehicle adopts all the chassis upgrades that were first implemented on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270.

Those include the 1-inch (25-millimeter) lower ride height, specially developed Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20-percent stiffer springs and unique 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Inspired by those of the Polestar 1, the black rims are fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tires developed specifically for BST edition cars.

The Polestar 2 BST edition 230 also features Brembo 4-piston drilled and ventilated front brake discs with a diameter of 15.7 inches (400 millimeters) and standard single-piston ventilated rear discs with a diameter of 15.3 inches (390 mm).

As the name of the special-edition model suggests, Polestar will build a total of 230 units for European and North American markets. Customers can order one immediately at Polestar.com, with deliveries expected from the third quarter of 2023.