Swedish all-electric car manufacturer Polestar is preparing an upgrade for its limited edition, performance-oriented Polestar 2 BST 270 model, according to a couple of teaser tweets posted yesterday.

The Swedish brand’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, published a short video showing a Polestar 2 with a center stripe, with the description: “Very soon: Next edition of our Polestar 2.”

The marque’s official account then posted a photo of a car wearing Pirelli P Zero tires on black wheels, as well as a golden brake caliper that looks identical to that of the 2022 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270.

As a reminder, the Swedish EV maker said that the 2022 BST Edition 270 will be built in 270 units, with just 55 cars reserved for the US market, each with a starting price of $75,500. For this amount of money, Polestar upgraded the Tesla Model 3 rival with Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, stiffer springs, and a new front strut tower brace that helps enhance responsiveness. Unique 21-inch alloy wheels are also present, wrapped in the aforementioned Pirelli P Zero tires, helping the dual-motor all-wheel drive setup put down its 476 horsepower and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque on the road.

But that was back in June 2022. More recently, the Geely-owned brand announced a facelift for the 2024 model year, which brings more power, more range, and a switch from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive for the base version.

So, when everything is said and done, we’re expecting Polestar to reveal a refreshed variant of the Polestar 2 BST (which beans “Beast”, by the way) that will incorporate the improvements announced for the mass-produced model.

