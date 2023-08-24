Polestar announced the cumulative production of the Polestar 2 model exceeded 150,000 since the model entered production in China in 2020.

The Polestar 2 is the brand's first volume model, and first all-electric car, after a halo plug-in hybrid Polestar 1, which was limited to a very small number of units.

According to Polestar, more than 20,000 Polestar 2 were sold in the United Kingdom, where during the first seven months of 2023, the company achieved a very high 174 percent increase in new registrations.

By the way, the 100,000th Polestar 2 was handed over to a customer in Dublin, Ireland, which indicates that the European market is crucial for the brand.

Most recently, Polestar started deliveries of the significantly upgraded 2024 Polestar 2 version, announced in January. This version brings a new, more efficient AWD powertrain, an all-new RWD powertrain (instead of FWD), and a new 82-kilowatt-hour battery, which replaces the previous 78-kWh one.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “The upgraded Polestar 2 is the best version to date. With improved software, better quality, longer range and faster charging, it is the basis from which we continue to grow our business.”

The European Polestar 2 with an 82-kWh battery and single-motor (RWD) powertrain has a WLTP range of 406 miles (654 km). This battery pack can also recharge at up to 205 kilowatts of power.

In the longer term, Polestar is preparing to expand its lineup to several models, including the Polestar 3 performance SUV (a direct cousin of the Volvo EX90), Polestar 4 sporty crossover/SUV, Polestar 5 performance 4-door GT (based on the Precept concept) and the Polestar 6, a 2+2 hardtop convertible (based on the Polestar O2 concept).

The Polestar 3 will be produced in the United States, although as far as we know, the other upcoming models will be produced in China. The ties with China are strong, just like in the case of Volvo, as both companies are part of the wider Geely group.