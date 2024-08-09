With several good electric pickup trucks available today and a couple right around the corner, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV will be the last major debut on the EV truck scene for a while. It’s set to be unveiled in its final production form in the fourth quarter of 2024, promising not only seriously impressive range and towing specs but also superior practicality to the combustion-engine Ram 1500.

Even though the ICE and EV versions of the truck will look similar, they will be completely different mechanically. The EV will be the more technologically advanced of the two and ride on Stellantis’ STLA Frame platform, an evolution of the Ram DT architecture specifically designed for electric body-on-frame vehicles like the Ram 1500 REV. The same platform will serve as the base for the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which is an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) that features a gasoline generator.

The 1500 REV will come with two battery sizes. It'll offer very quick charging—up to 350 kW—thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, plus bidirectional charging capabilities. Four-corner self-leveling height-adjustable air suspension will be standard on all REVs, as will dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Performance And Range

2025 Ram 1500 REV exterior front hood REV badge

The base Ram 1500 REV will have a 168-kilowatt-hour battery pack that should provide 350 miles of EPA range. This variant will have 654 horsepower and an impressive 620 pound-feet of torque, which will be enough to propel it from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The top version will get a huge (and expensive) 229 kWh, the biggest in any electric pickup, which will give it a claimed 500 miles on one charge. This is more than any truck currently on the market or coming soon. The next best would be the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which has a 213.7 kWh battery good for 440 miles, while the longest-range Rivian R1T stretches its 149 available kilowatt-hours to 410 miles.

Ram hasn’t announced the power and torque specifications for the big-battery 1500 REV, but it will probably be at least 800 hp to match its ridiculously powerful competitors. The Rivian R1T quad-motor has 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft of torque, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Ram gave the electric 1500 closer to 1,000 hp. That'd likely be enough for a sub-3-second acceleration time to 60 mph.

The truck will disconnect its front wheels from the motor to improve efficiency in certain situations, while the rear axle gets a locking differential. Ram says it will also be able to wade through 24 inches of water with its suspension raised to its highest setting.

Thanks to a completely flat underbody, the 1500 REV will have a drag coefficient of 0.34. That's quite aerodynamic for such a vehicle, although not as slippery as the Rivian R1T. Rivian claims a drag coefficient of 0.30 (although a simulation said it was closer to 0.322). The Ram is also a tick behind the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevrolet Silverado EV, whose manufacturer-stated drag coefficients are 0.335 and 0.331, respectively.

Charging

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the Ram 1500 REV will be able to charge at up to 350 kW—it should rank very highly on our list of EVs with the highest charging power. Ram hasn’t made the 10 to 80% charging times public, but it did say that charging for 10 minutes from a sufficiently powerful Level 3 charger will add 110 miles of range.

The 1500 REV will feature vehicle-to-vehicle charging, so it will be able to charge another EV, as well as vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bidirectional charging capability. The truck will have an outlet in the bed capable of delivering 7.2 kW of power, with an additional one in the frunk providing 3.6 kW of power.

Towing And Practicality

Ram showed a rendering of the REV featuring third-row jump seats in the bed.

Ram says maximum tow rating for the 1500 REV will 14,000 pounds, though likely only with the range-topping model and optional towing equipment installed. This puts it ahead of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning, both of which are rated to tow 10,000 pounds. It will also have a payload capacity of 2,700 pounds in its bed, which will feature lockable storage compartments, illumination and drain plugs.

Currently, only a crew cab body with a short bed has been shown, but Ram may add more body styles in the future to maximize the truck’s load-carrying capacity (and work truck appeal).

Ram says the 1500 REV’s powered front trunk offers 15 cubic feet of available load volume, which is more than any rival. The Ford F-150 Lightning, which has the biggest frunk of any electric truck available today, has 14.1 cu ft of front trunk capacity. The Rivian R1T has 11.1 cu ft of capacity, while the Tesla Cybertruck offers just 7.1 cu ft.

The truck’s cab will be big enough to accommodate a third row of removable jump seats. These seats feature removable bases specifically designed for tailgating. It will also feature a "midgate" that allows for pass-through storage of longer objects not only into the cab but all the way into the frunk, accommodating items up to 18 feet long.

Tech, Gadgets And Features

The Ram 1500 REV's dashboard.

All Ram 1500 REV trucks will come with a standard 12-inch or optional 14.5-inch infotainment display running Uconnect 5, the latest version of the operating system. The passenger will get a 10.25-inch screen, which will offer navigation and entertainment functions, as well as access to the feed from the exterior cameras. The passenger screen will also have its own HDMI to connect an outside video source or even a gaming console.

The truck will come as standard with 20-inch wheels, but larger 22-inch wheels will be available. Both the front and rear fascias will feature extensive LED lighting to highlight the fact that the truck is electric and to differentiate it from the fossil-fuel-burning 1500. The range-topping Tungsten trim will get a powered tailgate, a redesigned RAM badge and a premium Klipsch 23-speaker sound system with a 12-inch subwoofer.

The driver will also have a 10-inch head-up display (HUD) that will not only display speed and navigation information but also show if any of the vehicle’s ADAS systems are active. Using your phone as a key will also be possible through the Ram app, which will allow you to create multiple keys and share them with other phones.

Ram says the 1500 REV will be capable of hands-free autonomous driving and automated parking. It will also feature Active Driving Assist, which combines a lane-centering feature with adaptive cruise control to take the strain out of long drives.

Pricing

Ram hasn’t officially announced the price for the 1500 REV, but we'd expect it to start under $60,000 in the base Tradesman trim (to match the Ford F-150 Lightning, which has a starting price of $57,090) and go up to over $90,000 for the top Tungsten grade. With such a large battery, we could see it being even more expensive than the Silverado EV, so this is the news to watch for. We'll update the post when we hear more.