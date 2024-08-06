As you might imagine, the staff here at InsideEVs has a lot of thoughts about electric cars and the future of transportation. Arguably, we'd be healthier, more well-rounded people if we thought less about EVs. Most likely, we'd be more fun at parties too.

But that's not really our jam here. We think the electric transformation of the auto industry is extremely important, and we're quite excited about what's coming next.

In that spirit, we all got together and thought about which future EVs we're most excited to drive, buy and see on U.S. roads in 2025 and beyond. (Remember that many of these release dates are either projected or in flux, so keep that in mind as you peruse our list.)

BMW Neue Klasse Sedan: 2025

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept

BMW is not at the cutting edge of automotive tech or even driving fun anymore, at least not when it comes to electric vehicles. That could all change with the introduction of its Neue Klasse series of models, which the manufacturer hopes will help it become a leader of premium EVs.

The first Neue Klasse EV will be an X3-sized crossover, which is what everybody seems to be into these days. However, as a fan of older BMWs, most of which were coupes and sedans, I’m waiting for the three-box Neue Klasse to come out and reassert BMW’s position as one of the best in the business.

What I’m hoping is that the Neue Klasse sedan will be a lot lighter than its current equivalent, the BMW i4, with all the benefits for handling and efficiency that “adding lightness” brings. BMW says that its new-generation batteries, motors and electronics will help it run 25% more efficiently than today’s BMW EVs and that this should improve range by 30%. BMW could achieve these gains through the use of an 800-volt architecture, but the manufacturer hasn’t officially confirmed it. This would also explain where the 30% faster charging that the manufacturer has touted will come from.

Mostly, I hope the Neue Klasse sedan will be a fun-to-drive EV. I know I may sometimes drone on about how I want to have a good time behind the wheel of an electric car, but that’s because I’ve driven so many EVs that feel more like soulless appliances than cars infused with the passion of the engineers and designers who created them.

- Andrei Nedelea, Contributing Writer, Europe

Chevrolet Bolt EUV: 2025

An InsideEVs rendering of the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt by Theophilus Chin.

It’s not the sexiest pick, but the new Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a car I could genuinely see myself buying once it arrives in 2025. The first- and second-generation Bolts were already, in many ways, the unsung, inexpensive heroes of the EV market. And the third-gen model, built on General Motors’ new Ultium battery platform, should be even better.

Assuming Chevy can bump the Bolt’s charging speeds to match modern EVs while maintaining the previous generation’s healthy range, sub-$30,000 starting price and tax-credit eligibility, the new Bolt will be an extremely competitive option. We talk a lot here about the critical need for more affordable, modern EVs, but only a few automakers have outlined concrete plans for them. GM is one of them.

- Tim Levin, Senior Reporter

Dodge Charger Daytona: 2024

Gallery: 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona

23 Photos

In 2023, Dodge killed the Charger and Challenger as we know them. The last-generation cars, known as popular, gas-powered dinosaurs that had been around for more than a decade, will be replaced by a new flagship muscle car: the electric Charger.

Dodge says the new Charger will be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EV with 670 horsepower performance versions. But I’m less interested in the car and more interested in the culture and branding around it.

Dodge has long branded itself as the "Brotherhood of Muscle," and the typical Charger and Challenger buyer didn’t mind that the cars were old—they were cool, especially in V8 Hellcat form. They were about grunge and grit and gas-guzzling, while the EV has none of that. It’s new, clean, and geometrically shaped. It charges instead of using fossil fuels. To brand that to the Charger’s existing audience won’t be easy, and I can’t wait to see how it goes.

(Side note: It’s not the best branding exercise so far. Have you tried googling "EV Charger"?)

- Alanis King, Editor-at-Large

Ford’s Affordable EV: Late 2026, 2027

Ford EV Plug

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company’s affordable EVs will focus on two things: Work and adventure. I’m in. As a former gas truck owner, one of the hardest parts of switching to an EV was finding something that could handle the off-pavement camping and hiking adventures I love. My Chevy Blazer EV will do for now, and Rivian’s promised a more affordable adventure option.

The Rivian will surely be great. But Rivian’s premium positioning and limited distribution network means it’s unlikely to build the "People’s car" we so desperately need. Ford, though, has the scale and—based on Farley’s recent earnings calls—vision to deliver the affordable adventure EVs Americans want. If the company can get an EV Maverick Work Truck to market, I’ll happily drop my Rivian R2 reservation.

- Mack Hogan, Deputy Editor

Whatever Honda Is Planning: 2026

The 2024 Honda Space-Hub EV Concept.

We all know the Japanese automakers are pretty behind on EVs. That goes for Honda, too, which had to turn to GM for help to not be totally nonexistent in this space. But while it’s coming from the back, I don’t count out Honda, which I regard as one of the world’s finest engineering firms. Whatever they bring to this party could be really special.

Am I skeptical that these EVs will really look like the crazy “0 Series” concepts we saw at CES? Yes, absolutely. I’m not sure America (or anyone) is ready for wedges and breadvans to replace their family Accord or CR-V. But since it’s all done in-house, with any luck the tech will be first-rate. I want to see the Honda that gave us the NSX, the Integra Type R and the S2000 take on the electric world—and do it in force.

- Patrick George, Editor-in-Chief

Kia EV3: 2024, 2025

Gallery: Kia EV3 2024

40 Photos

The word “affordable” has come up a few times in this post. That’s pretty much how most buyers feel too: they’re probably more open to breaking up with gasoline than you’d think, but it’s been too cost-prohibitive to do so. That’s changing soon with cars like the Kia EV3, which may be exactly what the doctor ordered for wider EV adoption in the U.S.—and globally.

But this isn’t just some cheap little penalty box, and that’s the best part. This $35,000, 300-mile EV (tentative figures all) brings some significant upgrades to Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform. It doesn’t seem to skimp on range, features, tech or practicality, all while not breaking the bank either. I’m due to test one for myself soon, and then I look forward to seeing these on U.S. roads soon. I think it’s gonna be a hit here.

- Patrick George, Editor-in-Chief

Ram 1500 Ramcharger: Late 2024, Early 2025

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

18 Photos

I have no confidence in the current slate of EV trucks. The Rivian, Tesla and Chevy/GMC options are too expensive to reasonably replace gas trucks that offer similar capability, and the average truck buyer is unwilling to pay a substantial premium just to save the environment. The F-150 Lightning is a more reasonable option, but it’s sold alongside a cheaper, more capable truck, at dealers that would rather sell you an ICE vehicle that will return for service visits.

The Ramcharger is a more thoughtful reconsideration of the pickup truck, and better-suited to pickup truck buyers. While many F-150 or Ram buyers could technically live with a Lightning or a Silverado EV, pickup truck buyers want no-limits capability. That’s what the Ramcharger offers. The cost-of-use benefits of an EV, with the endurance and familiarity of an ICE engine. The question is whether Ram can deliver such a car with the reliability truck buyers demand at a price they’ll pay. If Ram pulls it off, the company will become the leader in the crowded electric truck market.

- Mack Hogan, Deputy Editor

Rivian R2: 2026

Gallery: Rivian R2

14 Photos

I swore off daily driving an SUV for the longest time. Rivian made me rethink that.

The R2 looks to attract a buyer that wants the utility of a modern SUV with the convenience of a Tesla and the feel of an EV. That’s a tall order to fill, but based on some of the early looks we’ve gotten at styling, pricing and some very loose specs, and Rivian might be able to pull it off. An affordable, mass-market crossover with tons of character and utility? Sign me up (literally, I’ve put a day-one reservation on it).

This truck will truly be Rivian’s Model Y moment. CEO RJ Scaringe stressed just how important it was for EV makers to stop copying the Tesla Model Y, which compromises on being the Swiss Army Knife of EVs rather than being great at just one thing.

On top of everything this EV has to offer, Rivian is just a pretty cool company. The automaker wants to build something new and refreshing, which I appreciate more than anything else. I mean, what other automaker provides an LED flashlight that pops out from the driver's door? C’mon.

- Rob Stumpf, Contributing Writer

Rivian R3 and R3X: 2026, 2027

Gallery: Rivian R3

11 Photos

I love hatchbacks. The Rivian R3 is one of the best-looking hatchbacks. It reminds me of some of my favorite hatchbacks from back in the day, like the Rabbit GTI, the Dodge Omni GLH and others with a somewhat similar shape.

Additionally, since my first real-world sighting of the Rivian R1T, I’ve been impressed by Rivian design and that impressions carries over to the R3.

Its small size is to my liking as well. The R3 and, more specifically, the R3X, pretty much ticks all of the boxes for me in regard to range, price, performance and design and it may be the only EV that does so far.

- Eric Loveday, Managing Editor

Toyota Three-Row Electric SUV: 2025, 2026

The Toyota bZ Large SUV concept

I’m no Toyota fanboy, but I do appreciate reliable cars that everyday people can depend on. I've driven thousands of miles in the Camry Hybrid and the Toyota Fortuner, a three-row off-road SUV popular in Asia. Despite enduring harsh terrain and inclement Himalayan weather, these cars always emerged unscathed. This durability was a product of "kaizen," the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement that Toyota employs in manufacturing.

I believe that Toyota is the sleeping giant in the EV race. So far, it has stumbled with its EV strategies, but its future lineup, including the U.S.-made three-row electric SUV could play a role in its comeback. There are some rumors that it could be called the bZ5x, but I hope that changes to Highlander EV, a name people resonate with. Tens of thousands of existing Highlander owners could be intrigued by an electric people mover. (As of now, Highlander EV and bZ5x are separate projects, but they could be consolidated.)

And speaking of people movers, I believe adventures are meant to be shared. A three-row Toyota SUV could help make road trips emissions free and all the more enjoyable.

- Suvrat Kothari, Staff Writer

Volkswagen ID. Buzz: 2024

Gallery: US-Spec 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB

62 Photos

Minivans are great, and you can’t tell me otherwise. They’re space- and fuel-efficient compared to SUVs, and sliding doors are one of humankind’s great inventions. That’s why I’m disappointed in the lack of electric van options here in the U.S., and am eagerly awaiting the Volkswagen ID.Buzz's delayed arrival here.

Coming in six- and seven-seat configurations with a 91-kWh battery, the ID.Buzz promises to be a practical—if pricy—family hauler. More than that though, it just looks fun—a quality sorely missing from VW’s lineup and the car market in general in recent years. Its inviting face is the antithesis of the Cybertruck’s steely mug.

In a sea of black, white, and silver crossovers, we need more colorful, friendly-looking vans on the road. VW, hurry up already.

- Maddox Kay, Social Media Manager

Volvo EX30: On Sale Now In Europe, 2025 For U.S.

Gallery: 2025 Volvo EX30 First Drive

183 Photos

I recognize we're really beating you all on the head here with the "affordability" talk. But hey, what good's an awesome new EV that only a select few can actually buy?

The Volvo EX30 is another bright spot on the horizon when it comes to cost, and another EV I'd seriously consider when the time comes. It's set to offer up to 275 miles, which I think is plenty. I got the opportunity to check out a pre-production EX30 last year, and I really dug its Scandinavian exterior styling and uncluttered-yet-charming cabin.

Sadly for all the EX30 preorder holders out there, the baby Volvo has been delayed due to the U.S.' new tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Let's just hope Volvo can stick to its new 2025 launch date.

What EV are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

