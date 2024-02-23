InsideEVs is proud to present episode 199 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

On this InsideEVs podcast, we talk about our Honda Prologue first drive, GM's Ultium issues, the new Dacia Spring, and how much EV range you really need.

