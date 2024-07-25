BMW's future electric cars won't look like BMWs that we are accustomed to today. This has become known to us through various Neue Klasse concepts that BMW has shown recently.

These Neue Klasse vehicles include the clean and angular BMW Vision Neue Klasse sedan revealed last year and the Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, which showed its face earlier this year.

Now, spy photos of a new electric BMW coupe have surfaced and those led to the renders you see here. It might be our first look at a production-spec Neue Klasse model. Is it a hypercar? Is it a sports car? Is it an SUV? Let's try to answer some of those questions.

What Will It Be Called?

We've heard rumblings that this could be a supercar following in the footsteps of the legendary BMW M1, and that's a fair assessment given the design. A callback to the BMW i8 is also possible, especially since this will be an electric vehicle.

We did uncover a trademark for the iM3 moniker a while back. While this certainly isn't M3 material, it suggests this coupe—as with other Neue Klasse vehicles—will carry an i badge. Other rumors hint at the name iX4 to replace the recently discontinued X4 crossover coupe.

What Will It Look Like?

With a skin-tight camo wrap on the exterior, there isn't much left to the imagination besides colors and details. Our rendering adds a sharp front chin spoiler with vertical fins at the corners, similar to the Neue Klasse concept. Further back, we have a black B-pillar that loosely resembles the i8. Thin taillights wrap around neatly and cleanly.

It's worth noting that the side mirrors here are identical to what we've seen in spy shots. That's a significant clue to this being a production car versus a concept. As for the lack of door handles, sources tell us electronic controls in the pillar will operate the doors.

What's Under The Hood?



Or what's in the wheels? Sources tell us the prototype has individual electric motors for each wheel, mounted at the hub where you'd normally expect to see big brakes. The total horsepower figure is unknown, but an 800-volt architecture is expected—and it could offer as much as 621 miles of range.

Such a setup suggests this could be an exceedingly powerful electric supercar; BMW says the unit can have up to 1,341 horsepower. Individual hub motors provide various maneuvering capabilities with torque vectoring, individual braking, or tank turn. So even if it's not a 1,000-hp electric hypercar, it should be a lively sports car.

When Will It Debut?



BMW has already said several Neue Klasse models will debut in the next few years, with the first coming in the second half of 2025. We expect that to be either the sedan or SUV, but catching this prototype with basic camouflage and production features has us wondering if it will be this first.

Launching a halo vehicle to generate excitement for other Neue Klasse models could be a good strategy, and it's not like that hasn't been done before.

How Much Will It Cost?



With four electric motors, a sleek shape, and the potential for immense power, this is likely a six-figure vehicle. For comparison, the i8 started at $150,000 for its last year of production, and it was a plug-in hybrid with only 369 hp.