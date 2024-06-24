The Model Y has proven to be a huge global success for Tesla since it became the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2023. This feat is even more impressive because it dethroned two gas-powered Toyotas to take the lead after seeing sales soar by 64% compared to 2022.

Its success is a testament to the global rise in popularity of electric vehicles and crossovers and SUVs, which accounted for almost half of all vehicles sold last year. It was much more popular than Tesla’s most affordable car, the Model 3, which sold less than half as many vehicles last year.

It’s a cash cow for Tesla, so the manufacturer’s decision to reportedly postpone its mid-lifecycle refresh seems strange. We’ve known about the Model Y “Juniper” update for months and were initially expecting it to debut this year, but it’s apparently not going to happen in 2024.

Tesla Model Y Juniper

Teslas get better over time, even without major upgrades, but all these changes are under the skin or related to over-the-air software updates. However, major redesigns are rare at Tesla because they require significant changes to production lines and supply chains.

We anticipate similar changes to the Model 3 "Highland" in the Model Y “Juniper.” This includes a revised exterior with a revised front fascia featuring new headlight clusters, slimmer taillights, redesigned mirrors, new wheel designs and new exterior colors. The interior should get the new steering wheel from the Model 3, which has more buttons than before because it no longer has stalks on the steering column.

Let’s examine everything we know about the Juniper update and whether it’s worth waiting for it to come out if you want to buy a new Model Y.

Design Changes

We expect Tesla to give the revised Model Y a similar exterior makeover to the refreshed Model 3. This means it will get a completely new face, which will eliminate the upturned nose and replace it with slimmer, more modern-looking headlights. The rear lights and bumper will also be updated to match the Model 3 Highland. The Juniper update will probably give it a more aggressive bumper similar to the new Model 3 Performance.

Tesla has revised the wheel designs with each model refresh, so we expect it to do the same with the Model Y Juniper. Wheel sizes will stay the same, but the wheels' look (and possibly the aero performance) will be improved. The new Model 3 also has redesigned rear-view mirrors, which aren’t as tall and have slightly different shapes.

Interior Changes

Tesla has already given Model Ys manufactured in China the same interior mood lighting as the updated Model 3 but without changing anything else. It also ditched the wood trim on the dashboard in favor of the same textile material as in the sedan.

In the Juniper update, these changes will be completed by a redesigned center console with two wireless phone chargers, a revised armrest, and storage spaces. The seats may also get a new design and probably gain cooling, just like in the Model 3. Overall, interior materials and assembly quality should also see improvements.

The updated Model Y Performance will get upgraded sports seats with more side support to keep you in place while cornering spiritedly.

The biggest change will probably be the completely new steering wheel, which will be borrowed from the Highland. Just like in the Model 3, Tesla will eliminate the stalks behind the wheel and relocate more functions to the wheel to retain physical controls for turn signals, lights, wipers, and the voice assistant.

More Power, Range And Comfort

Tesla constantly improves its models' performance, efficiency and range, even without major updates. We don’t know the specifics yet, but the Model Y Juniper update will most likely have better acceleration and improved range. The latter may also come courtesy of a lower drag coefficient brought about by changes to the car’s frontal area and the new wheels.

The biggest change we saw with the updated Model 3 was how nice its ride was compared to before. It got a completely revised suspension system that transformed it into a much more comfortable car. Given that the Model Y is quite stiff and sometimes unpleasant over less-than-ideal roads, we expect it to also get a softened suspension with more emphasis on cossetting its occupants and isolating them from road imperfections.

Should You Wait For Juniper?



We don’t know when Tesla plans to release the Model Y Juniper update, but Elon Musk ruled out that it would be this year. Given that Model Y sales are still going strong and that Tesla is focused on its Robotaxi project, which seems to have even taken priority over the launch of the much-talked-about $25,000 model, the wait for Juniper might be long.

Therefore, if you want to buy a Model Y today, you probably shouldn’t wait for the update because we don’t know when it’s coming. The vehicle is getting incremental improvements anyway.

If you don’t need the Model Y’s roomier trunk and easier access, getting the cheaper revised Model 3 is probably a better option since it feels more modern, its interior finally deserves to be called premium (unlike the Model Y's, which has similar materials to the old Model 3) and it's more enjoyable to drive.