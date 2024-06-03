The Tesla Model Y not only electrified the world’s roads with its record sales, but its Performance version also ensured that entire families could experience its teleportation-like acceleration regularly. It’s astonishing how the Model Y democratized EVs and supercar levels of performance at the price of a regular mid-size family SUV.

So, how does it hold up in the long term? Edmunds tested a 2020 Model Y Performance over three years, with a comprehensive outlook on how the EV has aged and how well its internals have fared. Its testers regularly Supercharged to a 100% state of charge (SoC), ran nearly a dozen drag tests, and frequently embarked on long road trips—giving it a much harsher treatment than an average owner would.

Get Fully Charged The World's Best-Selling Car Is Aging. The Tesla Model Y has been on sale for 4 years now, without getting a proper facelift or any refresh. Granted, it gets regular software upgrades and pretty much leads that department compared to rivals. But at a time when Tesla is undergoing a rough patch with slumping sales, and competition is heating up, how long can the current Model Y hold the fort for the brand?

It’s a surprise how well the electric crossover has dealt with that. When the outlet got its long-term Model Y tester in May 2021, the onboard computer displayed an EPA range of 291 miles. Tesla has since corrected that to 279 miles. In the 2021 test, with a mix of city and highway driving, the real-world range was 263 miles.

In the 2024 test, the exact same car displayed a computer-indicated range of 247 miles, whereas the real-world range was about 245 miles, a 7% drop in three years. Despite the harsh testing, the car retained 93% battery capacity.

In terms of charging, the Model Y Performance consumed 75 kilowatts in 2021, from near empty to full, but it can now only take in 71.4 kWh, a 5% decrease in capacity. (Likely excludes charging losses since the Model Y Performance gets a 75 kWh battery pack.)

27 Photos

Performance losses were negligible. When the EV was new, it accelerated from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds. That figure has increased by 0.1 seconds after three years. Quarter-mile time has taken a slight hit, increasing from 11.8 seconds in 2021 to 12.1 seconds in 2024. Again, the average Model Y Performance owner is unlikely to care about these exact numbers.

Despite the Model Y being the world’s best-selling car in 2023, eclipsing even the Toyota Corolla, Tesla hasn’t given it a proper refresh. And that's a shame. It has indeed aged well, but at a time when competition is looking stronger than ever and the brand itself is going through a rough patch, a Model Y upgrade should have come a lot sooner.

All said, the video above is worth watching in full, as it also sheds light on the Model Y Performance’s driving impressions, how the software has evolved, and what the build quality is like. And lastly, if you own a Model Y and have thoughts to share, get in touch.