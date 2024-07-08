CEO Elon Musk said just a month ago that there is no chance of a refreshed Model Y happening in 2024. Despite this claim, a user on Reddit spotted a Model Y with its front and rear under heavy cover just like the Model 3 Highland prior to its official reveal.

While we can't see what's under the covers on the front and rear, signs point to it being the Model Y's Juniper refresh. And if that's the case, it would make this spotting the first public appearance of the inevitable update.

Get Fully Charged The Model Y's Inevitable Refresh After months of teasing its domestic customers with a refreshed Model 3, Tesla finally released the Model 3 Highland update stateside earlier this year. The Model Y "Juniper" refresh should follow, although Tesla has repeatedly noted that the facelifted crossover won't debut in the U.S. any time in 2024.

According to the poster, the concealed car was spotted during a run around the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California—around 24 miles away from the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne. The poster says that the car was being guarded and when they peeked inside, "everything [was] covered."

Tesla Model Y Juniper Spy Photo

While we don't know what's lurking underneath the covers, it's likely that the Model Y is getting a similar refresh to the Model 3.

The Model 3 "Highland" refresh featured a revised front and rear fascia with new headlights and tail lights. It also received a reworked interior with ventilated seats, new interior accent lighting, a stalkless steering column, a thinner infotainment display bezel, and more. Plus, the car's reworked keyless entry system gained ultra wideband capabilities.

Historically, the Model 3 and Model Y share 76% of their parts, which Tesla is unlikely to deviate from given its mission to cut costs wherever possible.

Exactly when the Model Y Juniper refresh will launch is still an unknown. When Tesla e-celebrity Sawyer Merritt brought attention to the refresh via a subscription-limited post on X, Musk reportedly chimed in asking him to stop speculating.

"There is no new Model Y this year. Please stop hinting that there is, as it damages our sales of the current version," wrote Musk.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Keep in mind that from the first time that the Model 3 Highland was spotted under camo to its unveiling in China took all of 10 months. It was officially revealed at the end of the second quarter of 2023. If the upgraded Model Y is developed on a similar timeline, Tesla may aim to unveil it in Q2 2025.

While the Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world last year, sales are down slightly this year. A fresher model in showrooms could help Tesla stem the bleeding, and hold onto its crown. And as we near the inevitable refresh, Tesla could potential host a fire sale to blow out existing inventory. So if you don't need the latest and greatest, the cheapest deal on a Model Y may be just a few months away.