A Tesla Model Y owner is turning in his car. He says the Model Y is falling behind the competition and suggests that maybe you should wait for the Juniper refresh before buying a new Model Y. He discusses some issues with Teslas too.

Get Fully Charged The Tesla Model Y is the world's best-selling car, but is it the best electric car? This Tesla Model Y owner is turning in his car and says that Tesla has a fair amount of issues it needs to address. He also thinks the Model Y is falling behind the competition. Maybe the Juniper refresh will bring it back to the top?

The video touches on Tesla's crazy price changes, which certainly have an impact on resale values. Rapid depreciation is something that Tesla buyers have to consider since the automaker often lowers the prices considerably over time.

Some of the other issues mentioned are that full self-driving is still something that Tesla sells but some of the features don't work anymore on newer Teslas (Summon, Smart Summon and Autopark). Also, full self-driving might never get to the point that Tesla has promised for years now.

The Model Y owner also brings up the switch to NACS by other automakers. This might lead to more congested Superchargers and longer wait times. The impact of this is unclear right now, but if you're considering a Tesla, the exclusivity perk of the Supercharger network no longer exists.

A few of the other issues mentioned include that Tesla Vision is just not as good as when Tesla used ultrasonic sensors. He also thinks the Model Y is getting a bit out of date too, which is why he suggests waiting for the updated Juniper version. However, there's no timeline yet for Juniper's release in the U.S.

In bullet point form, these are the main reasons to perhaps not buy a Model Y right now:

Uncertainty of Supercharger network after it opens to almost all other automakers

Tesla Full Self-Driving doesn't work as promised

Tesla Vision is not very good. The automaker should go back to ultrasonic sensors

Juniper Model Y is coming to replace what he says is an outdated Model Y

Some full self-driving features don't work after Tesla switched from ultrasonic to Tesla Vision

As YouTuber Robert Rosenfeld (lessee of the Model Y that's getting turned in and longtime owner of several other Teslas) stated:

It's time for me to return my Tesla Model Y and reflect a bit on the ownership experience as there have been some issues. Tesla has some big problems in 2024 with their features, vehicle quality, prices, supercharging, and more. Let's discuss some of Tesla's biggest problems in 2024, why the Model Y is falling behind as we wait for Project Juniper, and what you need to know before you buy a Tesla. Maybe you should WAIT!

Let us know in comments if you agree or disagree with the statement that now is probably not the best time to buy a new Tesla Model Y.

Gallery: Slightly Updated Tesla Model Y (MIC) [October 2023]

9 Photos