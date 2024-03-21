Folks, this is it. The future of BMW’s all-electric SUVs. It’s called the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X and it’s chock-full of the German company’s latest advancements in EV technology, including round battery cells that are more energy-dense than the previous pouch-style design, more efficient electric motors, and an 800-volt architecture.

An SUV variant on the new platform first shown off with the Vision Neue Klasse sedan last fall, this new people mover likewise takes BMW's electric tech to a whole new level. All of these will make their way into the first series-production raised EV based on this design, which will hit the assembly lines at BMW’s all-new factory in Hungary next year, according to the carmaker.

Get Fully Charged BMW's new-gen electric SUVs previewed by Neue Klasse X concept The BMW Neue Klasse X concept is here, and it will be the foundation for all of the German company's upcoming battery-powered SUVs. It packs new cylindrical battery cells, more efficient electric motors, and an 800-volt architecture that has the potential to lower charging times by 30% compared to current BMW EVs like the iX3.

With all this being said, it’s quite obvious that this is just a concept car, even though BMW doesn’t explicitly call it one in the official press release. More of the same happened with the Neue Klasse sedan from last year, which is expected to morph into a road-going EV with minimal design changes in 2026.

And while the sedan has a rather chiseled look that seems to have been influenced by the 2002 model from the early 1970s, the Neue Klasse X is, well, pretty much the same thing but on stilts and with a different grille.

Higher roof, higher beltline, bigger wheels, and more ground clearance. Let's just say that we're slightly unconvinced by the way it looks. But let us know what you think about the design of the electric SUV concept in the comments below.

Up front, there’s a pair of LED headlamps that incorporate vertically aligned LED lights. Between them sits a reimagined BMW kidney grille that also features vertically aligned and backlit contours.

At the rear of the electric SUV, or SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle), as the Germans call it, there’s a pair of LED lights with 3D-printed elements that can be individually controlled by the car’s electronic brain. Speaking of, the automaker says no fewer than four super-brains will power all the functions of the car–two of them will be responsible for the driving experience, managing the powertrain, steering, and suspension, while the other two will handle the advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and everything else.

Gallery: BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Concept

38 Photos

In fact, BMW claims that one of these super-brains “will enable the next quantum leap in automated driving,” but we don’t know what that means exactly.

Stepping inside, the Vision Neue Klasse X welcomes the driver and the passengers with a centrally-mounted touchscreen and a huge head-up display that takes up the entire width of the windshield, as well as several environmentally friendly materials that are used throughout the cabin.

The lower part of the door cards and the center console are made from a plant-based, mineral-based, and petroleum-free material, while maritime plastics such as discarded fishing nets are being used for the first time for injection-molded parts. The outside also features recycled materials, such as the side skirts and front and rear apron attachments.

Moreover, the factory in Debrecen, Hungary, which will assemble the Neue Klasse starting next year, will be the first BMW Group manufacturing site in the world to run entirely on fossil-free energy, the company says.

Tech-wise, the battery-powered SUV concept will supposedly offer 30% more driving range compared to the current generation of electric BMWs thanks to the aforementioned cylindrical cells that are 20% more energy-dense, the new e-drive units that are more efficient, and an improvement in aerodynamics. Furthermore, the 800-volt architecture will improve charging speeds by up to 30%, which translates to 186-mile (300-kilometer) top-ups in just 10 minutes, according to BMW.

Considering that BMW's current EVs have done very well in the range and performance departments, we're excited to see what this significantly upgraded tech will mean on the road.

We don’t know how much power or how big the Neue Klasse X is because the German carmaker didn’t mention these details, but a previous report from Automotive News suggests that the series-production version will be about the size of the current X3 crossover. In fact, many expect it to be called the iX3, replacing a more conventional electric X3 variant that isn't currently on sale in North America.

And now it’s your turn to hammer the keyboard. Is this electric SUV concept up your alley? Let us know in the comments.