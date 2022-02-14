Redline Reviews spends some quality time with the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. The publication seems honestly impressed with the electric pickup truck, though it makes it clear that you'll probably have to wait at least a year before GM starts delivering it.

General Motors unveiled the upcoming Silverado EV as one of many future vehicles it plans to launch to overtake Tesla as the leading electric car producer in North America. GM plans to begin deliveries of the electric pickup truck in spring 2023, though that's only for the work truck. Other trims won't be available until later in 2023.

The Silverado EV isn't the first new electric truck from GM to come to market. The automaker started delivering its massive GMC Hummer EV in December 2021. Aside from the Hummer EV pickup, the Rivian R1T is the only electric pickup currently available on the US market. Ford's F-150 Lightning is set to be next in line to begin deliveries, with Ford aiming for this spring 2022.

Chevy's Silverado EV will be just one vehicles in a long line of purpose-built electric vehicles riding on GM's new Ultium architecture. In fact, it shares its underpinnings with the GMC Hummer EV, though we can expect a GMC Sierra EV in the future as well.

In order to compete with rivals, such as the F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck, it's paramount that GM produce an electric pickup that's offers plenty of range while being highly capable. As Redline Reviews points out, the Silverado EV has impressive overall specs, with an all-electric range of over 400 miles, as well as 664 horsepower.

The Silverado EV follows suit with the F-150 Lightning in that it looks like a traditional pickup with some futuristic traits. Redline Reviews says it reminds them of a Chevrolet Bolt EV married to a truck. It's also hard not to notice the Chevrolet Avalanche design language.

As expected, the Silverado EV will be spacious, accommodating, and highly capable. It's modern inside, packed with tech features, and notably upscale. The prototype in the video is based on the range-topping RST trim, so lower trim levels may not be quite as flashy, but they'll also come at a much lower price point.

The Silverado EV WT (work truck) will start at around $40,000, which mirrors that of the F-150 Lightning and Cybertruck. Meanwhile, a fully loaded Silverado EV RST First Edition will set you back over $100,000. After the initial production and launch of the WT and RST, Chevy will offer a full lineup of Silverado EVs with prices starting at around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000, and more.

Check out the short video to learn all about the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Then, scroll down and let us know what you think.