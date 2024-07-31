Hyundai made the new RN22e concept (as seen above) look, sound, and feel very exciting in its presentation videos, leaving us to wonder what the automaker's intentions are here regarding this concept car. Will Hyundai reveal a production car that's very similar to the concept? Or will we get a toned-down version? Our thinking is that the Hyundai 6 N will arrive in a production form that's close to the Ioniq 5 N.

What will the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N look like?

Hyundai revealed the RN22e study around the same time it pulled the wraps off the production Ioniq 6. Looking at the two side by side, it’s obvious the RN22e is based on the Ioniq 6. However, the RN22e does feature a prominent widebody kit and additional aero.

What will power the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N?

The Ioniq 6 N will reportedly be even more powerful than its crossover sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. With a dual-motor setup believed to develop more than 641 horsepower, the Ioniq 6 N should beat the Ioniq 6 N's 0 to 60 mph time of 3.2 seconds. Given its aero advantage over the Ioniq 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N should be able to go further than the 221-mile EPA rating of the 5 N.

When will the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N arrive?

New rumors suggest Hyundai is already working on its second electric N model. The Ioniq 6 N will likely come out as early as 2025. It's expected to be a 2026 Model Year offering, though, which is when the standard Ioniq 6 is expected to receive a mid-cycle update.

How much will the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N cost?

Given that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N costs $67,475 and that the more mundane versions of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 have very similar prices (with the 6 being slightly more expensive), we'd expect the Ioniq 6 N to start at around $70,000. It won't be cheap, but if its performance is on par with or bests the Ioniq 5 N, it will sure be an exciting car to drive.