Vehicle Virgins calls the Tesla Model X Plaid "The World's Fastest SUV." However, while the publication's recent video emphasizes the Plaid's acceleration, it's actually a full and in-depth review of the refreshed Tesla crossover.

The Model X Plaid has finally arrived, and while it's not as blazingly quick as the Model S Plaid, which is to be expected, it's still the quickest production SUV on the market today. In fact, the refreshed Tesla flagship three-row SUV can easily outrun all rival luxury high-performance SUVs.

The Model X Plaid has a starting price of $126,490, though to get that price you have to unselect the optional wheels. With the 22-inch Turbine Wheels, the Plaid will set you back $131,990. Keep in mind, you can only get the Model X Plaid with six seats.

The refreshed Model X is certainly expensive, but it's not nearly as pricey as most of the quickest SUVs on the market today. The similar Model X Long Range, which isn't quite as powerful, starts at $104,990. That's for the five-seat setup. You can opt for six seats for an additional $6,500 or seven seats for an extra $3,500.

Gallery: 2022 Tesla Model X

16 Photos

For comparison, the Lamborghini Urus starts at nearly $220,000, the Mercedes-AMG G63 starts at over $156,000, and the Bentley Bentayga Speed will cost you at least $250,000. Sure, these SUVs are from a completely different breed than the Tesla Model X Plaid, but not are nearly as quick.

According to Tesla, the tri-motor all-wheel-drive Model X Plaid cranks out 1,020 horsepower. It can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in as little as 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile pass in 9.9 seconds, all while offering over 300 miles of electric range.

Vehicle Virgins spends over 15 minutes reviewing the Model X Plaid, so there's plenty to take in. The publication calls the Model X a family-friendly SUV. It points out that the refresh only brings subtle noticeable changes, though the Model X is all-new inside, and there are some tweaks to the exterior as well.

Vehicle Virgins is actually impressed with the Plaid's build quality, which comes as a surprise. It says the crossover's technology is unsurpassed by rivals, and the "cool factor" is something that just can't be explained. While the Falcon Wing doors may have been a cause for concern in the past, they definitely make the Model X unique. The publication concludes that the Model X Plaid is the best three-row vehicle on the market today.

Check out the full review for all the important details. Then, let us know what you think of the new Tesla Model X Plaid. Is it worth the money? Would you opt for the Long Range model instead?