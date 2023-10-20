Not everybody who’s looking to buy an electric car wants a Tesla, for all sorts of reasons. Maybe they’re not too fond of its leader, Elon Musk, or maybe they just don’t like the way they look.

Whatever the case, the idea is that there’s more choice than ever before in the EV market right now, and one of the electric sedans on sale in the United States is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which was crowned 2023 EV of the Year by Car and Driver, so it must be doing something right.

However, we’ve never seen a mechanic give his thoughts on the sleek-looking Korean EV, until now. Enter The Car Care Nut, who has a fairly successful YouTube channel with almost 100,000 subscribers, where he dissects all sorts of new cars from the perspective of a Toyota and Lexus repairman.

Design is subjective, so we’ll gloss over that and move under the hood, where a rather small frunk can be found. The reason why the cargo area is so small is that a lot is going on under there, with multiple hoses, pumps, and radiators doing what’s necessary to keep the passengers and high-voltage battery cool.

But compared to the Tesla Model 3, the whole powertrain setup looks rudimentary, almost like a prototype, as described by the YouTuber. He goes on to mention that this is a bit of an unfair comparison, seeing how Tesla basically created the mass-market EV, but even so, it needed to be made.

A lot of things could have been made smaller or compacted into fewer parts, which would have freed up space to fit a bigger frunk.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

71 Photos

But it’s not all bad in this mechanic’s eyes. The interior is more or less on the same level as Tesla-branded EVs quality-wise, which he says feel like they’ve been “put together with the finest, cheapest Super Glue and some zip ties.”

But despite these gripes, along with a few other minor things like the gear selector having Drive on top and Reverse on the bottom of the stalk, The Car Care Nut says that the biggest reason why someone would get an Ioniq 6 is because it feels like a normal car.

It has regular buttons inside, instead of a single central touchscreen that houses all the settings, it has a regular key, and it drives like a normal car.

Go ahead and see for yourself what he has to say in the video embedded at the top of this page and then let us know what you think in the comments section below.