Even though sedans are falling out of favor with many car buyers, regardless if they are looking for EVs or ICE vehicles, manufacturers are thankfully not giving up on the three-box shape. Hyundai is no exception, and even though its first EV under the Ioniq sub-brand will be a crossover (the Ioniq 5), it will shortly be followed by a BEV sedan that will be called Ioniq 6.

It was previewed by the daring and quite sporty looking Prophecy concept, a car that looked like an elongated Porsche 911 with four-doors. But will the Ioniq 6 production model retain the sports sedan proportions and low-slung stance of the design study, or will it be a more toned down affair?

Well, if we compare the spy photos of Ioniq 5 prototypes to the 45 Concept that previewed it, we notice an uncanny resemblance. In that case, it really does look like Hyundai didn’t change all that much turning the concept into a series model.

Gallery: Hyundai Prophecy concept

27 Photos

Motor.es is not sure that Hyundai will follow the same formula with the sedan, though. It has published this rendering which basically portrays a vehicle that looks like Hyundai’s current sedans, but with a few cues borrowed from the Prophecy design study. It no longer looks like a sporty car, but a kind of a generic sedan with nothing particularly interesting about its design.

Don’t get me wrong, the rendering itself is very well done and, in fact, the car’s shape closely mirrors what was shown in a teaser published by Hyundai. But if you, like me, have a bit of a soft spot for proper sports sedans, a vehicle that looks like this won’t really awaken any urges to climb aboard and carve some canyons in it.

The Ioniq 6 will, just like the 5 crossover, be built atop the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), so it will most likely share its battery packs and motors with the high-rider. That means it will come with a 58 kWh battery (or a 73 kWh optional pack), a WLTP range of 280 miles (450 km) which should rise to around 342 miles (550 km with the bigger battery) and a dual-motor setup capable of delivering 308 horsepower combined.

Keep in mind that these are the numbers for the Ioniq 5 crossover, but given the better aero and possibly lower mass of the sedan, it should be quicker and be able to travel further on a single charge (although it will be a bit longer than the 5, roughly the same length as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class). Ioniq 6 will debut in 2022, after the crossover thatțs set to be shown this year, but it will be followed by another tall vehicle, the larger Ioniq 7 crossover.