Hyundai Austria is already accepting reservation for the upcoming all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, and according to media reports, it also happened to be the root of leaked specs of the car.

The Korean Car Blog has shown images, describing the 'First Edition' launch trim, which can be reserved for €1,000, but as far as Austria is considered - only 150 units will be available.

The car will be equipped with a 58 kWh battery for WLTP range of 450 km (280 miles). It comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system (230 kW), strong enough for 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds.

Since all new models are based on the Hyundai E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 will be ready for ultra-fast charging at 800 V, and 20-80% takes just 15 minutes. Another detail is the "Solar Roof," reportedly similar to the one in Sonata Hybrid.

Hyundai Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

According to the article, there will also be a 73 kWh battery option for higher range of 550 km (342 miles) WLTP, although it's not clear whether it will be available right from the start (including the First Edition series).

Anyways, the specs look really promising. We will have to wait for official confirmation and prices to be able to understand how it compares to the market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 specs (unofficial):