Aside from being much better than gas-powered cars in almost every way, electric cars have features that stand to change the world. The Hyundai Ioniq 5's bidirectional charging is a perfect example of such a feature.

In similar news, we've learned that, when properly equipped, the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will be able to power your home. Tesla is creating a virtual powerplant in California using its Powerwall home batteries to store and provide energy when the power is out. Eventually, such systems will likely also rely on EV batteries, along with bidirectional vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-load technology.

At any rate, we recently shared an in-depth Hyundai Ioniq 5 versus Tesla Model 3 comparison published by YouTube influencer Asian Petrolhead. Now, he's released a video showing how the Ioniq 5 can be used to power a camper. The Model 3 won't do the trick, but eventually, Tesla may offer such a feature.

Interestingly, the camper is a Hyundai vehicle as well, though it's not an EV and it's not available on our shores. We're crossing our fingers that Hyundai eventually brings the Porest to the States, perhaps with a new name. Moreover, an all-electric version would be fantastic.

Asian Petrolhead was curious whether he could use the Ioniq 5's vehicle-to-load feature to power the Porest. The system can provide up to 3.6 kW of electricity. If this works well, it could be a game-changer for folks who enjoy camping and Overlanding. It would only make sense that many future EVs will offer such a system.

If you're interested in learning more about the Hyundai Porest camper, watch the video below. For further details, visit Motor1.com to read about the Porest. Once you've had a chance to take it all in, scroll down and start a conversation in our comment section below.