The Hyundai Ioniq 5 arguably has just about everything most car owners are looking for, and it's an EV. While it's not a Tesla, it shares most of the best features that Tesla's vehicles are known for, including eager acceleration, a premium interior, state-of-the-art tech features, and loads of passenger and cargo capacity.

To best understand how important this comparison is, it's necessary to note that the Tesla Model 3 is the most popular electric car ever produced, and it seems the Model Y crossover is proving to be similarly successful. However, Tesla can't possibly keep up with demand, and we need other practical and compelling EVs to accelerate EV adoption.

As Tesla rivals have come and gone, there still hasn't been a car to give the Model 3 a run for its money, especially in the US. This is because Tesla's vehicles are efficient, stylish, accommodating, and loaded with unique features. Moreover, Teslas offer more range than competing models, and owners get to enjoy the automaker's widespread, reliable, and quick Supercharger network, which, according to Elon Musk will be made available to other EVs soon.

With all of that said, aside from the charging network, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Model 3 rival that has as much to offer as the Ioniq 5, and perhaps by the time you take delivery of an Ioniq 5, or not long thereafter, it will be able to charge at Tesla's Superchargers. Moreover, it appears this Hyundai will be priced like the Model 3, if not cheaper, and it will qualify for the full $7,500 US federal EV tax credit. Finally, the Ioniq 5 should come to market with plenty of range to satisfy most drivers.

In our opinion, the best way to compare two cars is to put them side-by-side and explore, and that's precisely what Asian Petrolhead does in the video above.

Check out the comparison and let us know if you'd buy an Ioniq 5. Would you place an order if you had confirmation that the car will be able to use Tesla's Supercharger network?