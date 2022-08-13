Hyundai's premium brand Genesis is gradually increasing customer deliveries of its first all-electric model in the US, the Genesis GV60.

According to the company's data, Genesis GV60 retail sales in July amounted to 284, which together with two units in May and 233 in June, brings the total to 517.

If we add also 1,978 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 1,716 Kia EV6, then it turns out that the Hyundai Motor Group delivered a total of 4,211 E-GMP-based electric cars. Not that far from the Ford Mustang Mach-E at 4,970.

Production of the Genesis GV60 for global markets runs consistently at over 1,000 units per month. We guess that a few hundred units will be allocated each month for North America.

In the US, the GV60 is available only in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kWh battery, starting at an MSRP of $58,890 (plus $1,090 DST). Its EPA range is 248 miles (399 km).

However, in Europe there is also a rear-wheel drive version:

range of up to 321 miles (516 km)

77.4 kWh battery

three powertrain options:

RWD: 168 kW and 350 Nm

AWD: 234 kW (160 kW rear + 74 kW front) and 605 Nm

Performance AWD: 320 kW (160 kW rear + 160 kW front) (360 kW in Boost Mode, which adds +20 kW to both motors for up to 10 seconds) and 700 Nm

DC fast charging: 10-80% in 18 minutes

E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform)

For Genesis, that's, of course, just the beginning. The South Korean brand already has two more all-electric models in the pipeline, but they are not based on the E-GMP platform: the Electrified G80 (which appears to be delayed by a few months already), equipped with an 87.2 kWh battery and the Electrified GV70 SUV, equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery. The Electrified GV70 will be produced in the US (in Montgomery, Alabama).

The company's report indicates that the production of both models in South Korea is already in the hundreds per month.