In July, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US increased by 36.6% year-over-year to 163,942. That's the second month with strong year-over-year growth and a clear indication that the production constraints are easing.

Ford sales: 156,975 (up 35.5%)

Lincoln sales: 6,968 (up 64.5%)

Total sales: 163,942 (up 36.6%)

The year-to-date result is now only slightly lower than a year ago at 1,079,762 (down 3.3%).

Meanwhile, Ford's all-electric vehicle sales reached a new record. In July, the company sold 7,669 BEVs, which is 169% more than a year ago and 4.9% of the total volume (also a new record).

The company says that its BEV growth rate is outpacing the market's average and that the brand is now the 2nd biggest player in the BEV segment, after Tesla.

"Ford’s overall share of the electric vehicle segment is rapidly expanding. In July, Ford established 10.9 percent share of the segment its highest level on record. This compares to 7.3 percent in Q2 and 4.4 percent in Q1 of this year. Combined, Mustang Mach E, F 150 Lightning and E Transit are conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent this year. Ford now ranks as America’s second best" "Ford grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July."

The number includes 2,173 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups (a new monthly record), 4,970 Ford Mustang Mach-E (near record) and 526 Ford E-Transit.

Ford BEV sales in the US - July 2022

So far this year, Ford sold over 30,000 all-electric vehicles (up 94% year-over-year).

BEV sales in YTD:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 22,645 (up 43%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 4,469 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 3,534 (new)

Total: 30,648 (up 94%)

Ford is expected to hit 200,000 cumulative plug-in electric vehicle sales this quarter, potentially within weeks.

In this place, we would applaud Ford for providing full sales data of its all-electric vehicles (even those usually counted together with conventional counterparts), which not only allows us to track results but is the right industry practice.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning, with 2,173 delivered last month (a new record), is quickly becoming one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the US.

According to the latest news, the electric F-150 has been delivered in all 50 US states.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume with a near-record 4,970 units in July (up 74% year-over-year). Cumulatively, almost 50,000 were sold in the US.

The gross stock of Mach-E in the US is estimated at about 5,200 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to about 6,700 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the US - July 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - July 2022

One of the most important pieces of news is that the production volume of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico increased to a new record of 7,872, after several slower months.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

The total production this year exceeded 41,800, while cumulatively it is over 112,000.

Ford E-Transit

A total of 526 Ford E-Transit were sold in July, while year-to-date it's 3,534. According to Ford, the E-Transit completely dominated the US electric van market with a 95% share of the segment.

"E-Transit sales through July totaled 3,534. Ford E-Transit represents 95 percent of the electric van market through July of this year."

According to previous reports (a few months ago), the company had more than 10,000 orders on hand. So as we said before, at the current rate, the entire production for 2022 is sold out.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.