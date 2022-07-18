The Genesis GV60 is one of the latest electric models in the US, which entered the market in May.

The first Genesis GV60 has been delivered in Santa Monica, California. According to the company's data, on top of the symbolic two units in May, an additional 231 retail sales were noted in June, which means 233 Genesis GV60 year-to-date.

Considering the production volume of more than 1,000 units a month in each of the last four months, we guess that moving forward, Genesis will ship a few hundred units a month to the US.

Together with 2,853 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 2,567 Kia EV6, the Hyundai Motor Group sold in June a total of 5,651 E-GMP electric cars in the US.

The South Korean manufacturer is quickly becoming the second top player in BEVs volume in the US (after Tesla), with almost 15,000 E-GMP BEVs in Q2 - 7,448 Hyundai Ioniq 5, 7,287 Kia EV6 and 233 Genesis GV60 (14,968 total).

The time will tell whether the Hyundai Motor Group will be able to maintain such a position with Ford and General Motors ramping up their production.

In the near future, Genesis is expected to launch in the US, two more all-electric models, although not based on the E-GMP platform: the Electrified G80 (which appears to be delayed by a few months already) and the Electrified GV70 SUV. The Electrified GV70 will be produced in the US (in Montgomery, Alabama).

The GV60 is available only in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kWh battery, starting at an MSRP of $58,890 (plus $1,090 DST). Its EPA range is 248 miles (399 km).

The Electrified G80 is equipped with an 87.2 kWh battery, but it might have less range due to lower efficiency. The Electrified GV70 also will have a 77.4 kWh battery, but again - a bigger car is expected to have a noticeably less range.