Kia America reports that in June its car sales in the US decreased by almost 5% year-over-year to 65,142. The result after six months of the year is also weaker than a year ago: 333,340 (down 12%).
On the positive side, Kia electrified car sales (HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs) are improving this year.
Deliveries of the all-electric Kia EV6 in June amounted to 2,567, which is 3.9% of the total Kia volume. That's one of the best monthly results so far. During the second quarter of this year, a total of 7,287 Kia EV6 were delivered.
Kia EV6 sales in the US – June 2022
After five months on the market, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 12,568. At such a rate, 25,000-30,000 units per year should be possible.
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.
Detailed results:
The Kia EV6 is available in several versions and trim levels. At the end of the year, the company intends to launch a sporty GT version (above the GT-Line).
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19"
|$40,900
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$34,615
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19"
|$47,000
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$40,715
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19"
|$50,900
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$44,615
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19"
|$51,200
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$44,915
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19"
|$55,900
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$49,615
|2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20"
|$58,500
|+$1,215
|$7,500
|$52,215
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19"
|RWD
|58
|232 mi
(373 km)
|8.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|310 mi
(499 km)
|7.2
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|274 mi
(441 km)
|5.1
|117 mph
(188 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|310 mi
(499 km)
|7.2
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|274 mi
(441 km)
|5.1
|117 mph
(188 km/h)
|2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20"
|AWD
|77.4
|265 mi*
(426 km)
|5.1
|117 mph
(188 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial values
