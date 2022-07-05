Kia America reports that in June its car sales in the US decreased by almost 5% year-over-year to 65,142. The result after six months of the year is also weaker than a year ago: 333,340 (down 12%).

On the positive side, Kia electrified car sales (HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs) are improving this year.

Deliveries of the all-electric Kia EV6 in June amounted to 2,567, which is 3.9% of the total Kia volume. That's one of the best monthly results so far. During the second quarter of this year, a total of 7,287 Kia EV6 were delivered.

Kia EV6 sales in the US – June 2022

After five months on the market, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 12,568. At such a rate, 25,000-30,000 units per year should be possible.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Detailed results:

The Kia EV6 is available in several versions and trim levels. At the end of the year, the company intends to launch a sporty GT version (above the GT-Line).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values