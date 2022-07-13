Hyundai Motor (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in June amounted to 340,534 units, which is 4.5% less than a year ago. During the first half of the year, the company sold 1,877,193 vehicles (down 7.6%).

According to the manufacturer, in June, EV sales of Hyundai and Genesis reached approximately 19,000, which is over 30% more than a year ago. That does not surprise us considering record production levels in the previous two months.

However, if we look at the wholesale shipments, the numbers are slightly different. Last month, Hyundai plug-in car wholesale shipments (closely related to production) decreased to *15,203 (down 5% year-over-year). We estimate that it's also about 4.7% of the company's total wholesale volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.



**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), Indonesia (Ioniq 5 2nd assembly site), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

Wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type:

BEVs: 10,843 (down 13%)

PHEVs: 4,360 (up 28%)

Total plug-ins: 15,203 (down 5%)

FCVs: 934 (up 16%)

On top of that, Hyundai's Genesis premium brand noted 2,352 all-electric car sales of three models (GV60, GV70 EV and G80 EV). That's a new monthly record.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2022

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale shipments amounted to over 97,000 (up 80% year-over-year), which represents 5.3% of the total wholesale volume.

Wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type YTD:

BEVs: 73,559 (up 61%)

PHEVs: 24,385 (up 35%)

Total plug-ins: 97,944 (up 54%)

FCVs: 5,032 (down 2%)

Genesis' volume is at almost 9,000 YTD.

Model results

Unfortunately, the E-GMP-based Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted a slower month in June with just over 5,000 units. So far this year, the company produced over 44,000 units, while cumulatively it is above 110,000 in 15 months.

A few Hyundai Ioniq 6 also appeared in the stats, which means that the first units are leaving the factory in South Korea.

Model results (wholesale shipments) last month (and year-to-date):

The hydrogen fuel cell model — Hyundai NEXO — noted 934 units (5,032 YTD).

The E-GMP based Genesis GV60 BEV continues at over 1,000 units per month, reaching 1,125 last month (5,195 YTD). The company noted also 601 GV70 EV (1,654 YTD) and 626 G80 EV (2,099 YTD).