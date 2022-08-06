Kia America reports that, in July, its car sales in the US amounted to 62,449, which is 11% less than a year ago. During the first seven months, the company delivered 395,789 cars (down 12% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, Kia increased its electrified car sales (HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs) by 86% year-over-year, although a precise number has not been revealed.

Deliveries of the all-electric Kia EV6 slowed down in July to 1,716 (2.7% of the total volume), which is the lowest monthly result so far.

We guess that it's due to a limited supply of new cars. Kia usually produces between 6,000 and 8,000 units a month total (for South Korea, Europe, North America and other markets), which appears to be too low to satisfy demand.

Kia EV6 sales in the US – July 2022

external_image

After six months on the market, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 14,284. At such a rate, more than 25,000 units should be sold by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Kia's plug-in lineup has been recently strengthened by the Sportage PHEV model, which offers up to 32 miles (51 km) of all-electric range.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America said:

“With the introduction of the Sportage PHEV and the ongoing popularity of the all-electric Kia EV6, the brand’s push toward electrification is ongoing and we expect to continue gaining share in this important category. Kia’s eco-friendly line-up will be further enhanced as production begins on the all-new 2023 Niro family of hybrid models which arrive in Kia showrooms this October.”

Detailed results:

external_image

The Kia EV6 is available in several versions and trim levels. At the end of the year, the company intends to launch a sporty GT version (above the GT-Line).

This model has also two cousins, based on the same E-GMP platform - the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60, both already on sale in the US.

