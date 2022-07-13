Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in June increased by 1.8% year-over-year to 258,610 units, which is a positive sign after a few months of decline. During the first half of the year of 2022, the company sold 1,418,617 vehicles (down 1.8%).

The company still notes various market challenges and says that "will continue to flexibly adjust its production in line with inventory status and to minimize production disruption."

Last month, Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 5,576, including 1,808 in South Korea and 3,768 exported. Unfortunately, that's some 2,000 less than in the previous three months.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

Hopefully, Kia will be able to increase the output, because from the perspective of 11 months, the results are flat at a monthly average of roughly 6,400.

Usually, each of the three main markets (South Korea, Europe and North America) get about one-third of the total production.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – June 2022

So far this year, Kia EV6 volume exceeded 41,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000-100,000 is possible during 2022 (at the current rate).

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 70,000 EV6. Most of them (over 47,000) were exported.

Retail sales

The manufacturer reports also 4,975 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea in June - including 2,101 in Europe (EU+EFTA) and 2,567 in the US. 114 units were sold in Canada and over 100 in other global markets, according to Kia.

Retail sales of the Soul EV and Niro EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 446 and 4,402 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Overall, retail sales of Kia electric cars almost doubled year-over-year in June:

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 4,975 retails sales outside South Korea

(5,576 wholesale - 1,808 in South Korea and 3,768 exported) Niro EV: 4,402 retails sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 446 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 11,631 (up 84% year-over-year) or 4.5% of the total volume

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.