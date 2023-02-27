The 2023 Genesis GV60 is a premium cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, available in the United States since late 2022.

It's based on the same E-GMP platform as the other two models from the broader Hyundai Motor Group but offers a more luxurious package and a bit more power in the top version.

The Genesis GV60 is equipped with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and two, all-wheel-drive powertrain options (with 234-kilowatt (kW) or 320 kW output (the former one has also a boost mode to increase the power to 360 kW for a short time of 10 seconds).

The version with a single motor, rear-wheel drive powertrain is not available in the US, but it's available in South Korea and Europe.

Depending on the trim, the EPA combined range is up to 248 miles:

Advanced AWD (234 kW) 20-inch wheels: 248 miles (399 km)

Performance AWD (320 kW) 21-inch wheels: 235 miles (378 km)

However, the EPA's documents indicate that the Performance version might have more range than 235 miles, as there is additional info "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 245 miles." We would not be surprised then if the difference would be lower in a real-world test.

In the case of the Genesis GV60, we also have EPA highway range ratings, which are probably much more usable for an average user, as the range is usually the most important on longer trips. Here, the range values are about 10 percent lower than the EPA combined range:

Advanced AWD (234 kW) 20-inch wheels: 223.9 miles (360.3 km)

Performance AWD (320 kW) 21-inch wheels: 213.3 miles (343.2 km)

Energy consumption in the EPA combined test cycle, including charging losses, is estimated at 95 MPGe or 355 watt-hours per mile (Wh/mi). The Performance version requires roughly 5 percent more energy, according to the rating.

Again, highway driving is expected to result in over 10 percent higher total energy consumption - somewhere around 400 Wh/mile (250 Wh/km).

2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch

2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 248 miles (399 km)

267.3 miles (430.1 km)

223.9 miles (360.3 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch

2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 235 miles (378 km)

252.7 miles (406.6 km)

213.3 miles (343.2 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 245 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

Prices

The 2023 Genesis GV60 has an MSRP of $59,290 plus a $1,125 destination charge, which means that the effective minimum cost is $60,415. That's some $10,000 more than the entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD with the same battery pack type.

The Performance version is noticeably more expensive at $69,415 (with the DST).

The biggest hurdle for the Genesis GV60 in the US is the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit because the car is not produced locally, but rather it's imported from South Korea.

Another thing is the limited availability in the US, only at select Genesis retailers in 10+ states.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch $59,290 +$1,125 N/A $60,415 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch $68,290 +$1,125 N/A $69,415

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 248 mi

(399 km) 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-inch AWD 77.4 235 mi

(378 km)

