Now You Can Take More Video Calls From Your Tesla

Tesla now lets any website request access to the car's cabin camera.

That means you can join a Teams meeting or Discord video call right from your car.

The feature is part of Tesla's new Summer 2026 Update which is rolling out now.

Tesla is rolling out a pretty robust summer update this year. For some, the thrill is getting a distilled version of Full Self-Driving for older hardware. And for others that don't subscribe to the feature, it's the new Grok commands or new Caraoke experience.

Now comes the part that might make you sigh. Tesla also added the ability to use the car's in-car camera and mic for more meeting services. That means no more escaping a Teams meeting at 4:45 PM because you have to sneak out early.

The feature is included in Tesla's Summer 2026 Software Update which began to go live over the weekend. As Not A Tesla App pointed out, one of the major features is Tesla's addition of in-browser video conferencing.

This video conferencing feature isn't new, but it was previously limited to just Zoom. Tesla's in-cabin conferencing system now extends to any website that can be accessed via the car's internet browser (for example, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Discord, and, of course, X Spaces). These sites can now request direct access to the car's in-car cabin camera and microphone.

When a user browses to a supported site with webcam access, it behaves just as if they were on a desktop computer. A permission confirmation is displayed and then the camera feed is cropped and zoomed the driver's seat. The webcam remains active while stationary and the microphone can be muted when needed.

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Now for the bad news (or good news, if you want to keep work out of the car). This particular portion of the update is for AMD-based vehicles only, which means that Tesla vehicles built before Model Year 2022 equipped with an Intel-based infotainment system won't get the feature.

The summer update also introduces a few new cool features outside of the meeting space realm. It adds new traction control modes (Normal, Slippery for icy or wet roads, and Stuck Assist for cars needing a bit of help to get out of snow or sand), Grok commands (search controls, adjust climate), improves automatic navigation, and adds preferred routes to prioritize routes previously taken.

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