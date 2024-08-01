For many Tesla owners, quirky features might be part of their EV's charm. From falcon doors that dance to Christmas carols and built-in fart noises to the limited edition $700 CyberHammer, Tesla has attempted to keep things fun.

Now the karaoke feature, originally introduced in China as TeslaMic, has made its way to North America as CaraokeMic. And with that you can channel your inner Charli XCX. The accessory could be useful for audiophiles spending a lot of time at charging stations, or for those simply seeking some fun in their EV.

Get Fully Charged Teslas have always been unconventional. Tesla has always tried to be cool. Some of the quirks include a $700 CyberHammer accessory, cars that can put on a light and song show, factory robots named after fictional characters like Godzilla and King Kong and dedicated microphones that can turn cars into karaoke lounges.

In the U.S., CaraokeMic is available for $215 and it includes two microphones, one receiver, a data cable, charging cable and a storage bag. As with most things Tesla, the handheld mics look pretty sleek and minimalist. They're black, cylindrical and seem to have an LED indicator wrapped around the grip.

Tesla says they work with media apps on both front and rear touchscreens and feature "anti-howling" technology for the notes to filter clearly through the speakers. In case you're a high-decibel singer, that might ensure that your passengers' ears aren't shattered.

Both the wireless mics have a battery life of over 10 hours. All you have to do is "open caraoke or your preferred media app on your vehicle's touchscreen and turn your cabin into your own private karaoke lounge."

Tesla said the microphones require the latest 2024.26 firmware release and they only work with models equipped with Intel Atom or AMD Ryzen processors. These chips run the normal operations on the infotainment system, like maps, vehicle display, Autopilot screen rendering, camera displays, music, browser and various apps.

Tesla worked with Nvidia initially but shifted to Intel by the end of the last decade, before eventually settling for AMD's Ryzen chips. So the models that came after 2018-2019 should be compatible with the microphones.

Contact the author: suvrat.kothari@insideevs.com